• NAME: Madison Layden
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden helped No. 1 Northwestern beat No. 6 Penn 56-46 in the Class 4A North Semistate. She scored 23 points, including nine during an 11-1 run in the third quarter that put the Tigers in the lead for good. She also had four assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. The Miss Basketball candidate and Purdue recruit is averaging 25.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Tigers, who are one win away from a state three-peat. For her career, she has totals of 2,335 points, 708 assists, 538 steals and 501 rebounds. She is No. 2 in state history in both assists and steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.