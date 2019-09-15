Maher is co-Athlete of the Week

CO-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Western's John Maher is shown against West Lafayette in the semifinal round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Saturday at Northwestern.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: John Maher

SPORT: Boys soccer

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Maher helped the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Panthers win the Hoosier Conference Tournament. He scored two goals in a 10-0 victory over Tipton in the quarterfinal round. He scored one goal in a victory over West Lafayette in the semifinal round. (The teams tied 2-2 in regulation and the Panthers won the penalty kick shootout 3-2.) And he scored two goals in a 7-0 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic in the championship. Western improved to 10-0.

