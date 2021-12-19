logan_v_mac_BBB_0008.JPG

Maconaquah guard Hayden Maiben drives to the basket during the first half of a game against Logansport on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Berry Bowl in Logansport.

 Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Hayden Maiben

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Maconaquah

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Maiben helped power the Braves to a 3-0 week. First, the All-Area player had 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 74-66 victory over Tipton. Next, he had 26 points, six rebounds and two assists in a 69-63 victory over Northwestern. He capped the week with 21 points and seven rebounds in a 76-63 victory over Logan. For the week, he shot 59% from the field and 91% from the free throw line. He is averaging 22.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

