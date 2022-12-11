• NAME: Bauer Maple
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Maple poured in a school-record 46 points in a 79-67 loss to Oak Hill. The 5-foot-11 guard scored 17 points in the first half and six points in the third quarter before catching fire for 23 points in the final quarter. The previous record of 41 was held by Curtis Clark and Matt Golitko. For the season, Maple is averaging 28.3 points per game.
