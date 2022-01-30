NAME: Lilly Maple

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Maconaquah

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Maple led the Braves to a split of two games in the final week of the regular season. First, she scored 37 points in a 73-45 victory over North Miami. She also had five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Next, Kokomo beat Maconaquah 54-46, but Maple scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds. In the latter game, she passed 2008 Indiana All-Star Deja Mattox as Mac's all-time leading scorer. Maple has 1,721 career points. She heads into the postseason averaging 24.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 5.2 steals per game. 

