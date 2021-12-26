• NAME: Lauren Martin
• SPORT: Girls swimming
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Martin drew NW coach Donita Walters' "Iron Man" challenge in a meet at Carroll. The challenge involves swimming the last four events with the least possible rest. Martin took on the challenge and picked up wins in all four events. She swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay, which posted a time of 1:56.71. She then won the 100 backstroke (1:14.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:31.58). She capped the challenge by swimming the first leg of the winning 400 free relay, which had a winning time of 4:21.25.
