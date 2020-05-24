For 37 years, Kokomo has been home to one of the most unique children’s outdoor programs, which has earned state and national recognition.
Since the very beginning in 1984, the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic has stood for teaching about life in general and fishing in particular. This year, everyone has learned a lesson about life. Who would have thought something so small and invisible could bring our planet to its knees?
Children are missing once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as graduations, senior proms, athletic seasons and many other important life events. Adults have been forced to change wedding and vacation plans; and in some cases, family members or loved ones could not be buried in a manner they had chosen.
Since 1984, more than 4,500 children between the ages of 6 to 15 have graduated from the two-week long Kids Fishing Clinic. Considering every one of these students has received fish hooks and artificial lures of every shape and style, the safety of participants has been an unwavering priority; and to date, not one injury.
The overall complexity of orchestrating this event is monumental. The organization of 135 children and their parents, 34 instructors, eight guest speakers, 75 boat captains and hundreds of volunteers, community groups, and sponsors takes months of preparation.
No doubt the coronavirus has changed our lives. During the past several weeks, numerous conversations concerning the Kids Fishing Clinic have been held with state and local elected officials, Kokomo School Corp. administrators, sponsors, board members, and a host of volunteers.
After carefully considering everyone’s thoughts and comments, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone for one year the Kids Fishing Clinic. This pain-staking decision was not made lightly. As a board, we do not believe that safe social distancing can be possible when considering classroom presentations — and especially, participation in the huge graduation tourney.
Gary Hinkle, one of the clinic’s co-directors, along his wife, staunch supporters, are at the top of that list of people who are considered in the “high-risk” category. “I’ll be there no matter what!” Gary said emphatically when discussing this year’s program. Placing his own health at jeopardy simply to provide children with another unique experience … and Gary was not the only one to express such commitment.
As a board, we believe it is paramount to not only protect our children’s safety; but also, to protect everyone associated with the clinic. We cannot jeopardize anyone’s health due to participation in the Kids Fishing Clinic.
Everyone involved with the program remains fully committed. Long-time sponsor Brian Adams of Adams Auto Group hosts an annual benefit bass tournament to help raise funds for our popular youth event. When Brian was informed of the possible postponement, he had this to say: “It doesn’t matter, I will sponsor the bass tourney anyway, and your board can hold the money until next year then we’ll do it again.”
Kim Graves and the Goodfellows of Kokomo board echoed his sentiments when considering its annual sponsorship. This type of commitment from every sponsor, volunteer, and instructor has made the Kids Fishing Clinic what it is today.
So, in the best interest of everyone involved, the board has decided to postpone the event until the summer of 2021 when hopefully, we can fully guarantee that no one’s health will be compromised by participation in the 37th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic.
Adams benefit tourney
Continuing its annual tradition, Adams Auto Group and Mobility will sponsor a benefit bass tournament on the Kokomo Reservoir July 30 from sunrise till 2:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go for the purchase of equipment and safety related items for children involved in next summer’s Kids Fishing Clinic.
In spite of postponement of the Kids Clinic, Brian Adams, owner of the well-recognized business, wanted to have the benefit tourney any way. “It’s always good to get children involved in the outdoors and we want to do our part in helping achieve that,” he said. “We will do it again next year and make the 2021 clinic even more special.”
Registrations will be accepted through PayPal. Additional information can be obtained by going to the Kokomo Reservoir Monday evening bass tournament on Facebook.
Kokomo Bass Anglers
The Kokomo Bass Anglers recently came off their second tournament of the season, held on Winona Lake near Warsaw.
Scott Vollmer won the event with four largemouth totaling 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second place and the award for biggest bass went to Henry Cavazos with two largemouth weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, the biggest tipping the scales at 5 pounds. Sam Taskey rounded out third place with a largemouth bass tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 10 ounces.
Reservoir Open Team
It was a father-and-son affair at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. Phil Reel and his son Randy came away with first place after weighing in five largemouth bass sporting a combined weight of 10.93 pounds.
Ryan Reel and Danny McQuinn finished second with four fish totaling 8.03 pounds. Third place went to Eric Kinney and Chance Taskey with five fish topping out at 7.03 pounds. A largemouth bass weighing 4.18 pounds gave the team of Scott Carpenter and Eric Neuhauser the tourney’s honor for big bass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.