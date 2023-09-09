I have always been somewhat resistant to change, which is not a good thing.
To me, the people who are the happiest and succeed best in life are not necessarily the most physically fit or the most intellectual. The most successful are the ones who adapt the best to our changing society.
This was brought home last weekend. Each year special dove hunting opportunities are offered at Mississinewa Reservoir. A large number of hunters take part in the annual event.
“I’ve always wanted to take up hunting but none of my family or friends hunt so I’m trying to learn everything on my own,” said a young man from Noblesville. “I spend quite a bit of time on the internet trying to learn all I can,” he added.
That got me thinking. Spending time in the outdoors undertaking what I call “consumptive” outdoor activities, like hunting or fishing, is more than just fulfilling. It can define the person we are and shape our perspective of the world we live in. For new hunters it can be a difficult path to embark on.
Back in the day, many people hunted and it was easy to find a mentor, which most of the time was your father, grandfather or uncle. That too has changed. This is where the internet steps in.
Now anyone with an inkling of hunting or fishing interest has huge amounts of information readily available. There are videos, posts, blogs, websites and podcasts easily accessible with the touch of a button. It also gives us a chance to learn at our own pace and our own terms.
Make no mistake, one-on-one learning is always the best but in the absence of a mentor, the internet can partially fill that role. Sure, you have to be careful because the web is filled with “bad apples”. Those who are more interested in their own self-promotion and constantly brag about how successful they are. But some accounts are shared by people who inherently enjoy our outdoor activities and want to share their insights with others.
My new friend also made a comment that I found interesting. He said that while doing his research he has joined several websites filled with new hunters who were just as lost as he was. There is no doubt human beings are social in nature. We want to learn from the experienced but we also need to learn from beginners who may share some of the same roadblocks and frustrations. Sometimes we gain more from those who are on the same level.
The information available on the internet is astounding. We have instant access to everything imaginable and even some things that aren’t. This can be an advantage that none of our earlier predecessors ever had.
As helpful as the internet can be, it will never replace the actual hunting experience. There will come a time when you need to take to the field and put everything you’ve learned to the test. Chances are you will not be successful the first, second or even the third time out. Never lose sight of the fact that failure is an important part of learning. You are slowly gaining experience and taking your first game animal may be as close as your next outing.
For a beginner to get started single-handedly in the world of hunting is always going to be somewhat of a daunting task. But using the internet to seek information will help smooth out the learning curve, even in the absence of a physical mentor.
HUNTER ED.
An IDNR certified Hunter Education class will take place on Saturday. The 10-hour class will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nature Center located in Jackson Morrow Park.
This is a “one and done” program where graduates receive certification for life. New hunters under the age of 18 have an option of purchasing an “apprentice” license before taking hunters ed. But, if you are age 18 or above then you have to take the hunter ed. course. It is mandatory for everyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 before purchasing a valid Indiana Hunting license.
To become a certified graduate of Indiana’s hunter ed. curriculum, students must complete 10-hours of classroom instruction and obtain at least 70% correct on the 100-question final examination. Although there is no age requirement for those attending the program, it’s highly recommended students under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult.
The curriculum is designed to benefit everyone with outdoor interests, not just hunters. All students will take something worthwhile away from the class. On an interesting note, over the past several years we have seen an influx of young girls attending the program.
If you ever have plans on hunting other remote locations, it is important to remember many states and provinces require this type of formal training regardless of age. I personally believe this class should be taught in every school system and is equally important as science, English and math.
Even though hunter ed. can be completed online, it is highly recommended attending a face-to-face class. It’s more enjoyable than spending hours staring at a stale computer screen.
Class sessions offer in-depth presentations and the opportunity to ask questions. Plus they are free. All segments are taught by our area’s most knowledgeable state certified instructors and conservation officers. Howard County coordinator Denny Heaton has handpicked his group of teachers who not only possess a wealth of knowledge but also present the information in a way that makes it interesting and retainable.
Students have the opportunity to learn complete firearms safety, whether in the field or at home. Everything is covered including handguns, rifles, shotguns and muzzle loading equipment. Archery safety measures are also presented. Other topics include tree stand safety and wildlife identification. Participants will also learn about first aid, conservation, game care and hunter ethics.
To register for the upcoming program go to the IDNR website and click on the Hunter Ed link and sign-up for the classroom instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.