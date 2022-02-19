Most people who enjoy the great pastimes of hunting, fishing and boating own a truck or some type of SUV. When you think about it, they are our most important piece of outdoor equipment. Without them we are stuck at home. But boy have they changed. A computer and a number of electronic relays and modules runs the vehicle I now use for those activities almost completely.
The days of the neighborhood garage, run by mechanics with names like George, Bob or Charlie are gone. So are the days of fixing an ignition system with a paper clip or scraping points with a pocketknife then adjusting them with a matchbook cover. Heck, today you would be hard pressed just finding a matchbook.
New vehicles now come complete with fuel injection and solid-state electronics. A computer screen adorns the center of the dash. I know these vehicles are probably more efficient and trouble free, but even they need serviced occasionally. But when it does – something’s missing.
When my older trucks would need a tune up, they would let you know. It would become harder to start, spew a little smoke or protest in some other way. Now, a blue dashboard light comes on saying “service engine soon,’ “change engine oil” or “check you battery.” They even let you know when your tire pressure is a few pounds off.
When that happens, we make an appointment at the dealership. But that also means we have to clean everything out of the cab because we don’t want the mechanic to see how we really treat our vehicle.
We visit the dealership at the prescribed time where a service manager comes out. He is clean dressed and even his fingernails are void of any grease or grime. The truck disappears into some remote corner of the huge building. We wait in a lounge with cushioned seats, piles of magazines and a coffee maker. It’s almost like sending one of your young children into the doctor’s office – alone. See you later son. And good luck.
Missing are the fishing stories and joking around with the mechanic. Forget about anyone asking “How’s the family doing?” because the sign says “Customers NOT Allowed in Service Area.” So we sit, wait and fidget while flipping through new car catalogues and looking at framed certificates from mechanics schools which hang like medical degrees in a clinic.
I miss the time when I could take my truck to Charlie’s garage. I’d drive it on the lift where we would both stand underneath it looking at everything. He would always let me watch and even help him. There was always something to be learned.
One time my truck lost performance, even though it had a big V8. “You’re throttle linkage is bent,” Charlie said after inspection. That came as no surprise, considering where I had driven it. “We can buy a new one, but wait a minute … hand me those pliers on the bench,” he added. “That should do it,” he said, after he twisted and pried on the metal rod. It did. “How much do I owe you?” I asked. “Just give me five bucks,” he said, wiping off his hands.
Charlie then steps out from underneath the truck and takes a seat on an overturned bucket in the corner. He is joined by his other two mechanics and his old dog, Diesel. Together we talk about our families, sports, hunting, fishing and anything else that came up. There were a few centerfolds of pretty women holding big wrenches pinned up by a Mister Coffee covered with greasy fingerprints and brake dust. Back then you didn’t mind the times when you had to take your vehicle in for repairs or service because it was personable. Charlie, like my old trucks, are just memories now.
After sitting in the plush and clean waiting room, my newer truck and computer printed invoice arrive at the same time. Reading the bill, I notice I paid several hundred dollars for some type of electronic control module. Unfortunately, it wasn’t something that could be bent just a little with a greasy pair of pliers. I pay the bill without asking anyone if they’d been fishing.
There were no pin-ups, no grimy coffee pot or old dog. No deer stories and no old tires. But the biggest thing missing was the fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.