We’ve all heard far-fetched outdoor stories just too crazy to be true and with good reason. Many of these outlandish stories are steeped with embellishment and are far from the truth. Nevertheless, sometimes freakish things happen that boggle the mind. Take Michael Packard for example.
Friday, June 11 started out pretty normal for Packard when he set out on his boat to dive for lobsters off Cape Cod. Little did he know where he would end up in just a few short hours.
Lobster divers grab the tasty crustaceans as they emerge from cold, deep channels. Packard stopped his boat in 45 feet of water to make his second dive of the day. As he began his descent, he became completely surrounded by huge schools of sand lance and stripers. Sand lance are a small eel like fish that are a food source for many types of marine life. He stopped 35 feet down and 10 feet from the bottom.
“All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” Packard told the many news sources he spoke with after his release from the hospital. It took him a few seconds to realize what was happening. He had been accidentally swallowed by a humpback whale.
“I could sense I was moving and could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth,” he added.
At first, the 56-year-old Packard thought he must be in the mouth of a great white shark, which frequent the waters he was diving in. However, the lack of teeth led him to realize that he was actually in the mouth of a large whale.
“It was completely black and I thought there was no way I’m getting out of here alive,” he said. “I’m done, I’m dead.”
The professional diver could think of nothing but his two sons, ages 12 and 15.
As he struggled inside the nearly 35-foot long humpback, the whale itself was not pleased hosting an entire adult man in its mouth and began shaking its head back and forth. Packard estimates he was inside the whale’s mouth for about 30 seconds before being spat out on the surface.
“I saw Mike come flying out of the water, feet first with his flippers on,” said Joe Francis, his diving partner. Francis was able to retrieve Packard from the water before summoning help on his marine radio. Fortunately, for Packard, he escaped the strange ordeal with limited soft tissue injuries.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first instance of people accidentally ending up in the mouth of a whale. Just a few years back a professional diver was engulfed and spat out by a massive Brydes whale off the coast of South Africa while filming a huge sardine run. A few months later a couple of kayakers off the coast of Avilla Beach, California, took a tumble from the mouth of a breaching humpback. Thankfully, none of these people suffered serious injuries from their encounters.
Experts say these types of incidents are purely accidental as these types of whales are not aggressive towards humans.
Jooke Robbins, director of Humpback Whale Studies at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown said, “based on what was described was a clear mistake and accident on the part of the whale.” She believed the humpback was feeding on sand lance. With their huge mouths, opened like a bellows, as they swim through massive schools of fish, their forward vision becomes blocked.
People started referring to Packard as a modern day Jonah, although he only spent 30 seconds inside a whale instead of three days.
“I call myself very lucky,” Packard said. “I just couldn’t believe the whole thing and am glad I escaped.”
SPRING NUMBERS
Hunters harvested 12,320 wild turkeys during Indiana’s 2021 spring season, with at least one turkey harvested in 91 of 92 Hoosier counties. Tipton was the only county with no recorded birds taken by a hunter. Howard County had a recorded number of 10 birds taken home by hunters.
While the 2021 harvest was lower than last year’s record harvest of 14,492 birds, this year’s harvest was similar to the previous five years’ spring harvest results — averaging 12,065 birds per season.
A total of 1,198 birds (10% of total harvest) were taken by youth hunters during the youth-only weekend, April 17-18. Hunters had an estimated success rate of 19% compared to 21% in 2020.
