Each winter many anglers store their open-water gear waiting for spring when they can begin whipping long rods, slinging baits across vast expanses of open water. Some anglers, though, defy the cold and continue to fish regardless of weather or conditions.
Last week while spending time on the ice with a group of friends, a newcomer, Jeff Barth, posed an interesting question. “Do you ever think it gets too cold to ice fish?”
First off, nothing is fun if you’re freezing, and that includes catching fish. I guess back in the day before high-tech clothing, portable heaters and shanties that can turn away the most brutal weather, it may have gotten too cold to fish. But that has changed, thanks to science and technology, which provides us with equipment specially made for long days on the ice in zero-degree weather.
I have always said, there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing and equipment. But purchasing specialized clothing comes with a price. For some, it’s hard to fork out a month’s rent to buy high-tech winter clothing, which in some years, may never make it out of the closet.
Being “too cold” has different meanings for different people. Some people wear gloves and some don’t. We are all unique in our own way and some are simply more sensitive to harsh weather than others are. Then there are those, like me, who put a higher premium on comfort than others. The older I get, the more comfortable I like to be.
When I was much younger (and less wise), I routinely fished all winter long and to be honest, still do, sometimes even when weather and conditions are only marginal. But back then I could tolerate the cold far better than I do now. Just the thought of being cold sends shivers up my spine.
There are probably several reasons why some completely stop fishing during winter. I’m sure the thought of getting cold or falling through the ice are the top reasons. Some anglers also mistakenly believe fish just stop biting during our coldest months, while others think the possible reward doesn’t justify the greater risk.
The truth is fish bite all year long. Yes, they may be a little less active, but after all, they still have to eat. Some of the best days on the ice can be when Old Man winter shows his teeth. So whether it’s too cold to fish has more to do with the angler than the fish we are seeking.
Obviously, the first step in spending an enjoyable day on the ice is to dress warm. Several layers of light, warm clothing is much better than one layer of heavy clothing. Another key factor is staying dry. Being cold is bad, but being cold and wet is not only bad, but dangerous.
Pocket hand warmers, flameless propane heaters and a Thermos of hot liquid or soup also help make the coldest days tolerable.
So is it ever too cold to ice fish? I guess that depends on the individual. If you find yourself getting miserable, it’s time to get off the ice. Like I mentioned earlier, nothing is fun if you’re uncomfortable and freezing. That’s when it is too cold to ice fish!
