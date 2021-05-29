Still rubbing sleep from your eyes, you make your way through the doors at work.
Running a few minutes late, you still make time to grab a cup of coffee and a quick chat with a co-worker in the break room. You talk about family, weekend plans or stale work place politics. You both head off different directions. Many times you spend more time with people at work than your own family, but do they really know who you are at 5 a.m.?
It seems as if fishermen live two different lifestyles. During work, we are average people, but as the sun peaks from the horizon we seem to gain extra powers and step into a different world, completely content.
Some think we are crazy getting up well before daylight just to cast a line as darkness slowly gives up its grasp to an orange-streaked sky. What they don’t know is there is no price you can pay to spend time on the water with people who really understand you. And only we will ever understand it.
From coast to coast, there are many others who share this deep-rooted passion. I’m not sure what’s more unique, the sport of fishing or the people who thrive in it. The traditional activity is full of dedicated anglers, not only to the game but to conservation, the environment and the future. There is a true love for our sport that in some crazy way connects each and every one of us. Every day there is a gathering on a lake, reservoir or river. It’s a gathering where good friends, family or even strangers come together.
In some cases it is days like this that unite us and build value in each of our lives.
Over the years it’s been fun meeting many people simply through fishing. I am not talking about the guy at the bait and tackle shop, but complete strangers, which in no way I would have come into contact with if it hadn’t been for the water. I could tell you stories about people from all walks of life I never would have met if I hadn’t had a rod in my hand. Some are now lifelong friends.
During the month of May, I have been fortunate in visiting two rivers, two reservoirs and six lakes. At almost every location it was the same story. Whether prepping the boat or walking down a river bank, people I’d never met stopped to visit and talk about fishing. I enjoy these types of conversations as they not only help in developing new friendships, but you can also gather useful information.
I believe some people enjoy the sport of fishing because of the bonds and strong friendships they can create. After all, there are somethings on this earth that can only be learned while sitting in a boat or riverbank. Then when you hear a story about a special trip or numerous fish caught, you can’t help but grin. Not only do you understand, you’ve been there before, with your own family and friends, the people who really know you at 5 a.m.
They know what it’s like to roll out of bed when most wouldn’t even consider getting up. They have felt the sting of the wind on their own faces or getting caught in a thunderstorm only to pull the drawstring on the hooded rain suit tighter.
But these are the same people who know the rewards a little ambition can provide, the unforgettable sunrises and beauty of each morning. The dimpling surface as fish rise all around you, the thrill of having something alive on the other end of your line. It can also be as simple as seeing the smile on a child’s face who has never experienced something like this.
These are the people who know the real you at 5 a.m. Rest assured there are others across the nation who live the same life.
Some say we are different — maybe so. One thing that is certain is the passion we share. We are the ones who build friendships with nearly every sunrise. We cast and reel in lures and live bait as we laugh about events at work or family gatherings. We are the ones who understand how important some of the simpler things in life really are, but we also know that every place we go there are people just like us.
So the next time you decide to go fishing and you happen to strike up a conversation with a total stranger, stop to realize, they may be a good friend you’ve never met.
BENEFIT TOURNEY
A large group of benevolent anglers came together on Kokomo Reservoir last Saturday to take part in a benefit bass tourney sponsored by Adams Auto Group and Mobility. Funding generated from the event goes towards the 135 children who will take part in this summer’s 37th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic, held in July.
Congratulations to Stan Rebber and Rob Armstrong for sweeping the event taking first place and the tourney’s honor for biggest bass. They carried their limit of five largemouth bass to the scales sporting a total weight of 15.67 pounds. Their largest topped out at just under 5 pounds. Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore reeled in second place with five fish weighing 13.59 pounds. Jade Pickett and Kolby Thomas rounded out third place with five fish topping out at 10.04 pounds.
“We are honored to sponsor this kind of event benefiting local youth and positive outdoor activities such as fishing,” said Brian Adams. “Mat Temme does a great job organizing the tourney and we are glad it is met with such success.”
MORE TOURNEY RESULTS
• The Kokomo Bass Anglers just came off the club’s second tournament of the season, held on Lake Shafer. First place went to Sam Taskey with three largemouth bass weighing 7.12 pounds. Bob Graham took second with three fish dropping the scales at 6.60 pounds. Chance Taskey snagged third with three fish topping out at 4.40 pounds.
• Morse Reservoir was the location of the latest tourney held by the City of Firsts Bassmasters. It was gain Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe taking first place and honors for big bass with three fish totaling 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Their largest tipped the scales at 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Second place went to Jamie Petrowski with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Third place went to Bryce Eaton with one bass tipping the scales at 3 pounds, 1 ounce.
• The father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel scratched out another win at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction. They won the weekly contest with five bass weighing 7.86 pounds. Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore finished second with four fish totaling 7.85 pounds. Third place went to Rob Armstrong and Blayne Leeman with five fish weighing 6.65 pounds. A largemouth bass tipping the scales at 3 pounds gave the team of Jerry and Jade Pickett the tourney’s honor for big bass.
• Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder came away winners at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with five fish totaling 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second place went to Tony Long and John Benson with four bass weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Their largest, topping out at 2 pounds, 6 ounces, was the tourney’s biggest catch.
