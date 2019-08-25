The start of our hunting seasons is a celebrated event, something felt deep inside. Although we try to explain it, proper words defy us.
Unfortunately, for some budding hunters the opportunity to take to the woods may never be realized.
Take Anthony Correia, for example. He was a typical young boy, inquisitive and full of energy kindled by youth. He dreamed of someday hunting deer. Then while on the way to grade school, his family was involved in a horrific traffic accident. His mother and older brother lost their lives. Although Correia survived, he spent months in the hospital where a severed spine would steal his mobility forever.
Through the next several years he felt his passion to hunt slowly dissipate. For him, the outdoors now consisted of a slab of concrete or a ribbon of asphalt. He believed experiencing the deer woods was out of his realm of reality. Then he heard of Freedom Hunt.
This rare and unique opportunity provides children with special needs the chance to engage themselves in a weekend of camping, hunting and fishing.
Noah Barbknecht, another past participant, was an avid snow skier. It shocked all who knew him when an accident on the slopes would leave him confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
“Being a paraplegic may stop a person from doing a few specific things, like walking, but it should never stop someone from doing everything,” he explained. “I am thankful for the Freedom Hunt because it gave me the chance to do something else I love.”
This year’s 14th annual event will unfold during Indiana’s special youth only deer hunting season, set aside for youth age 17 and under. It is set for Sept. 27-29. The program begins at a large farm located in rural Cass County where the owner graciously donates his property. Through the years neighboring landowners also have opened their land.
After arriving, children receive their own hunting equipment and clothing. For the next two days they will sleep in tents and all meals are furnished, most of it cooked over a large campfire.
Each child will be paired with their own personal guide who shares the weekend with them offering one-on-one attention while hunting. Adding to the total outdoor experience the event has been expanded to include squirrel hunting, trap shooting and fishing.
Originally the brain child of area businessman Steve Griffey, the event has grown to incorporate dozens of like-minded volunteers who believe the greatest joy in hunting is involving a child, especially those who may otherwise never get the chance.
Take Travis Clemans, for example. A Marine who served two tours in Iraq, he was one of the group who helped set up the barrack style tents used for sleeping accommodations.
“After learning what the hunt was all about I knew I had to get more involved,” he explained.
He now serves as one of the many guides, spending the entire weekend at the scenic site located on the banks of the Eel River.
“I have always wanted to do something like this for kids, especially for those who may never get the opportunity,” said Griffey. “Of course we couldn’t do it without the outpouring of support we receive from businesses and many individuals.”
Since the inaugural event in 2006, more than 150 children have passed through the camp. Griffey originally titled the event Freedom Hunt because he hoped to provide children a weekend to be free from their disabilities and free to enjoy outdoor consumptive activities in a natural setting.
Is the area ADA compliant? Nope. Will it matter? Nope.
Hunt coordinator Brad Rozzi shares Griffey’s passion. “Nothing touches your heart like helping children with disabilities or other special needs enjoy the traditions of hunting, fishing and camping under the stars,” he said.
To take part in this year’s Freedom Hunt youth must be age 17 or under. They should be capable of holding and shooting a 20-guage shotgun, rifle or crossbow with minimal assistance. All participants must also have a valid youth hunting license.
If you have a child or know of someone who may benefit from this unique opportunity or would like additional event details you can contact Griffey at 765-210-7715 or Rozzi at 574-722-4560.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• The father-and-son team of Sam and Chance Taskey won Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, hosted by Cardwell Built Construction and Roby’s Bullseye Outdoors. They won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 9.52 pounds.
Mat Temme and Dennis McKee reeled in second place with five largemouth bass weighing 8.88 pounds. Third place and the weekly contest’s honor for biggest fish went to Carl Beutler and Cody Nagy with four bass weighing 7.28 pounds, with their largest tipping the scales at just under 3 pounds.
• Only one ounce separated the top two finishers. Mike Harrison and Bill Luster won first place at Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney staged on Mississinewa Reservoir, with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Jim Helvig and Larry Richards grabbed second place with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 4 ounces. They had the tourney’s biggest catch with a 1-pound, 12-ounce catch.
