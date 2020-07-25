Indiana is home to some pretty unique fish. Many are in the minnow variety and go unnoticed, like stonerollers, sticklebacks and striped shiners. But one species that can grow to substantial proportions and gather attention are the gar family.
It seems this year, more than most I have heard and witnessed more gar being caught than in previous years.
There are basically three species of gar that inhabit Indiana’s lakes, rivers and streams. The longnose gar, shortnose gar and spotted gar. Their differences are pretty much like their names imply.
Gar fish are long and slender almost cylindrical looking, covered with hard, diamond shaped scales. Making them more interesting is they sport long snouts filled with razor-sharp teeth. Although they pose little threat their looks are impressive.
Gar fish are relatively safe to eat, but many consider them a trash fish. Their eggs are highly toxic to humans, birds and wildlife. Few target them with rod and reel, but they are a favorite among bow fishermen. They fish normally lay just under the surface waiting to snap up prey making them targets of opportunity with bow fishing tackle.
The fish are a true testament of resilience. They have occupied Indiana waters since prehistoric times and to this date are still common inhabitants. Even our own Wildcat Creek and other nearby streams support healthy populations.
A huge alligator gar was taken by a bow fisherman several years back in the White River in southern Indiana. It’s the first alligator gar verified by Hoosier biologists in recent history. Indiana is at the northern edge of their historic range, so the species is rarely encountered here.The fish measured 63 inches long and weighed 55 pounds. It was thought the fish migrated from the Wabash River. Kentucky and Illinois, bordering states, both have active alligator gar stocking programs. DNR fisheries biologists have sampled Indiana’s larger rivers extensively for the past 30 years and have not collected any alligator gar.
If you think that’s big, consider that the National Freshwater Hall of Fame lists the world record caught on rod-and-reel at 279 pounds taken from Texas Rio Grande River. A 327-pound alligator gar was caught in a commercial fisherman’s net in 2011, but could not qualify for a world record.
BASSMASTERS
A strong contingent of City of Firsts Bassmasters traveled to southern Indiana’s West Boggs Lake for another club event. Located near Loogootee, the 622-acre lake plays hosts to numerous tourneys through the summer season and with good reason. The lake supports a healthy number of bass.
This time it was Nathan Hubbell sweeping the competition with five largemouth bass totaling 11.08 pounds. He also took home the trophy for big fish with a bass tipping the scales at 4.01 pounds. Second place went to Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe with five fish weighing 10.9 pounds. Calvin Fitch and Dave Parkhurst rounded out third place with five bass topping out at 10.6 pounds.
RESERVOIR TOURNEY
Kenny Waisner and Billy Paul took home top honors at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with four fish weighing in at 7.85 pounds. Matt Krieg and BJ Butcher snagged second with two fish weighing 4.47 pounds. Rob Armstrong and Stan Rebber finished third with three fish dropping the scales at 4.20 pounds. The tourney’s biggest bass was brought in by Doug Pence and tipped the scales at 3.09 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO TOURNEY
Only 6 ounces separated the top three places at Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir. Tony Long and John Benson swept the event winning first place and taking home honors for big fish with one largemouth weighing 1 pound, 14 ounces. Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder were second with one fish tipping the scales at 1 pound, 10 ounces. Third place went to Paul Crow and Wayne Eads with a single fish weighing 1 pound, 8 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.