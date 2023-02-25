They say you are what you eat. That’s interesting because it seems lately there have been plenty on TV, podcasts and in print about eating various types of wild game, both traditional fare as well as the peculiar.
I watched Steve Rinella and Ryan Callahan of the Meateater show try roasted coyote. I’ve also listened to Roy Hugo talk about eating sautéed crow. Then there were the accounts of former IDNR wildlife biologist John Allen, cooking and sampling starlings. Avid outdoorsman and Chef Scott Leysath seems to have a penchant for iguana and rattlesnake.
I’ll be honest, I prefer the more popular types of wild game. Fried rabbit or squirrel gravy and biscuits are hard to beat. Any type of big game such as deer, caribou, moose and elk can provide for outstanding meals when cooked in a variety of ways. As far as fish, I’ll take yellow perch, bluegill, crappie, catfish and walleye over about any other finned creature.
But I’m not immune to at least downing something different on occasion just to say I’ve tried it.
Several years back I was invited to a large gathering appropriately titled “The feast of fish and game.” It took place at Ray and Doris Bennet’s sprawling farm. The Bennets enlist help from family and friends, most of whom are hunters, anglers and trappers.
Walking into the huge pole barn were rows of tables. Lined up like soldiers were dozens of platters and plates filled with almost everything imaginable — and some unimaginable. They held items such as various types of freshwater fish, fried or broiled to perfection. A big foil pan held frog legs cooked southern style but were gone before I took my place in line. Even to the unadventurous palate, some of the food would be what you’d expect to find in five-star restaurants. To say they were succulent would be an understatement
Upland birds like pheasant, quail and wild turkey were also represented and some of the first to disappear. Moving further down the line were select cuts of big game cooked various ways. There was barbecue black bear and caribou soup. The elk medallions followed by a small helping of moose and mashed potatoes were extraordinarily delicious.
However, after that is where things got a little jiggy. Following the more traditional types of wild fish and game, the tables held crockpots and roasting pans. In them were things like roasted raccoon, braised groundhog and Granny’s opossum stew. One of the trappers also prepared a beaver roast, which seemed to garner a lot of attention as people picked away at it. After a small bite I have to admit it wasn’t bad. It reminded me of veal with an earthy aftertaste. There was also something called goat pie, but I’m still not sure what was in it.
Doris and a smattering of her friends and family bustled about attending to the important business of feeding their guests. They ladled bowls of soups and stews along with pieces of meat to those making their way down the buffet line. I personally thought everything was amazing in flavor and taste … until I reached the end.
“Try some of this groundhog,” said Doris’ sister Addy, “it’s fresh,” she added before placing a small chunk in a bowl.
“I’ve really got enough food,” I told her holding my packed plate for her to see.
The people standing on both sides of me laughed and she wasn’t fooled. Out of respect, I did try one bite and it was … OK.
Next up was the baked raccoon. I tried to skirt past the large metal pan as quickly as possible but got stopped in my tracks by the thin elderly man in front of me.
“You have to try some of that,” he said, motioning to the meat surrounded by cooked potatoes and carrots. I hesitantly scooped a minuscule portion on my plate. Again, one bite was all I could muster. Maybe it was a block in my mind as I’ve always considered some of these creatures varmints.
Nearing the end of the row of tables stood Addy with a mischievous smile.
“You’re not leaving without trying my opossum stew,” she said, looking me square in the eyes.
“I’ve really got too much food,” I said, again pointing to my heaping plate and several small bowls.
“Here try one bite,” she said, as she scooped some into a plastic spoon for me to taste.
I bit down and I swear the meat bounced back. I bit down the second time, the same. Turning her head to greet the person behind me was all the diversion I needed to spit it out in my napkin. “That wasn’t bad at all,” I said, lying through my teeth.
Although I can now say I’ve tried some less popular types of wild game, I’ll leave the more unique, less eaten fare to the more adventurous. I understand they are a nod back into time where nothing was wasted and you had to eat whatever you could get from nature. It was either that or starve.
Even though I find most types of fish and wild game delicious, if prepared properly those are what I’ll stick with. So go ahead and call me a culinary weenie. I’ll have to agree with you.
