“It was awesome,” James Porter said after he and his son Jeremy pulled their canoe from the Wildcat Creek several weeks back.
“We saw deer, an eagle and tons of different birds.”
Over the past several years, a large number of people like Porter have purchased canoes or kayaks in an effort to take in our area’s natural beauty provided by our flowing waterways. Granted, paddling is one of the best ways to enjoy our area’s scenery in a special type of solitude. It also provides one of the best ways to observe wildlife while developing a personal connection with nature.
Now the DNR would like your help. Biologists would like to enlist your help in acquiring more information about wildlife that inhabit the area.
The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife index compiles wildlife observations from people who use canoes, kayaks or other non-motorized watercraft on Indiana’s lakes and streams. Volunteer paddlers can help by completing a paddling trip postcard documenting the wildlife they observe while floating from June 1 to July 31.
The DNR has selected some key species that they find either challenging to study or are lacking specific information about certain species. Species selected are also ones that paddlers will find easy to identify including bald eagles, river otters, beaver and muskrat, to name a few.
So what will the biologists do with this info? The Paddlecraft Wildlife Index documents the number of wildlife seen per hours floated and per miles floated. After several years, these numbers will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time. With paddlers’ help, Indiana DNR may also gain insight into new locations where these types of wildlife are living while also getting information of estimated population levels.
Hoosiers who paddle can help Indiana DNR to collect information that will help professionals manage wildlife for future generations. If you are a paddler and enjoy wildlife watching while paddling, this might be the volunteer opportunity for you. Forms, instructions, and simple identification keys for the selected wildlife to monitor will be mailed a few weeks before the survey period begins.
If you are interested in enjoying our flowing waterways while also doing something beneficial for our wildlife resources at the same time you may consider being part of the program. To sign up just go to the IDNR website and type in “Paddlecraft Index” in the search bar.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• As typical this spring, members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers battled chilly temperatures and strong winds while taking part in another club-sponsored event on Sylvan Lake, located near Rome City. This time it was Jim Lorts who put it all together bringing in his five-fish limit, earning him first place and also the honor for biggest bass. His fish totaled 9 pounds, 3 ounces with his biggest topping out at 2 pounds, 13 ounces.
Wayne Eades reeled in second place with three fish totaling 3 pounds, 14 ounces. Scott Vollmer rounded out third place with two largemouth bass weighing 3 pounds, 7 ounces. The local group’s next tournament will take place on Michigan’s Grand River.
• Brad Martin and Brandon LoCoco swept a recent tournament held on Lake Lemon by members of the City of Firsts Bassmasters. They won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 7 pounds, 8 ounces. A fish tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 15 ounces also gave them the tourney’s award for biggest bass. Second place went to Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe with five fish weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Calvin Fitch and Dave Parkhurst snagged third place with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 15 ounces.
