For many, September means the door is starting to crack open for the much-awaited fall hunting seasons.
Temperatures begin to transition and it signals the beginning of autumn, regardless of its exact date. Nights grow refreshingly cooler, a welcome change from the past month’s heat and humidity.
If you look closely you can see trees looking a bit tattered and green leaves are beginning to dull before morphing into brilliant reds, yellows and orange. If those who hunt in the fall follow the lead of spring turkey hunters, this year we should see a record number of participants. If you’re like me you have been looking forward to this more than ever.
The month of September usually kicks off with dove hunting followed up by the early goose hunting season, where we can help subdivisions, golf courses and parks with the resident population. Some states have deer seasons that open up this month and big game seasons out west are about to be in full swing.
It doesn’t matter whether you are chasing elk up a mountain with archery tackle or swinging on a fast flying dove, hunting season feels like a return to normalcy, which this year has not been. From the pandemic, to protests which turned violent, to a heated election year, 2020 has been anything but normal. Getting back into the field feels good, like being in a place where we belong.
The same can be said about fishing. There will still be many beautiful days to get out on the water. This is another way to get back to normalcy. More so than ever, people have turned to spending time on the water for relaxation and stress relief over the past several months.
A recent report by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation found that relaxing and unwinding is the top experience associated with the activity. Nearly one in three participants said the best thing about fishing is getting away from the usual demands of life. “Fishing isn’t just about fish,” said Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for RBBF. “People have long turned to fishing for stress relief. Given all the uncertainty in today’s world there is something uniquely appealing about the calming effect of being around water. For many people fishing can be a lifeline to mental health and overall wellness.”
So with September now upon us, take some time to either go fishing or spend a day in the field. And when you return home, I am certain you will be glad you did.
KOKOMO RESERVOIR TOURNEY
Bart Grider and Larry Boyd came away winners at last Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, title sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction. The winners put three fish in their livewell dropping the electronic scales at 6.40 pounds. The father and son team of Phil and Randy reel grabbed second place and the tourney’s “big fish” honor with two fish weighing 5.13 pounds. Their largest tipped the scales at 3.71 pounds. Cousins Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger rounded out third place with two fish weighing 3.72 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO TOURNEY
Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder ran away from the rest of the field at last Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir. They won the event with four largemouth bass totaling six pounds, seven ounces. A fish tipping the scales at one pound, 15 ounces also gave the event’s “big fish” award. Second place went to Kyle Hobbs with one fish weighing one pound, 12 ounces. Jim Helvie rounded out third place with one fish weighing one pound, eight ounces.
