You can call them bobbers, floats or in some cases, corks. But they all refer to the same thing. There is not a fisherman alive that didn’t begin their angling hobby using these brightly colored floats, made from plastic, balsa wood or foam. Some continue to use them and with good reason. They help catch fish.
Think bobbers are just for kids? Well, guess again. Bobbers are a powerful tool used to seek out fish in almost any situation.
Fishing bobbers have been around for centuries. They are simple devices that help anglers detect bites from fish and determine the exact depth at which their bait is sitting. In today’s world, bobbers come in all shapes, sizes and colors but the classic red and white fishing bobber is probably the most recognizable.
So why were the original bobbers red and white and are still made to this day? The answer lies in their history. Bobbers were first invented in the early 1800s by a man named Abraham Lincoln. At the time, he was working as a riverboat captain and needed a way to keep track of his lines while he was steering the boat. He also believed a red and white color combination maximized the contrast, making them easier for fish to spot as well as the fisherman.
Most bobbers come in two basic variations — fixed and slip. Fixed bobbers have a spring or rubber ring to attach them to the fishing line at a precise position. They are the easiest to use and work beautifully in certain situations especially when fishing shallow water. But because they are fixed they can be not very practical when fishing deeper water, say anything over four or five feet.
Slip bobbers on the other hand have a hollow tube running down the center where you thread your line. Some type of bobber stop is used to set the float at any depth you desire. They are also much easier to cast as the bobber slides down your line all the way to the sinker or swivel. These are the only choice when fishing deeper water.
Bobbers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are as small as a thimble while others can be almost as big as a softball. So which size is best? The perfect size is the smallest you can get away with. In most cases beginners usually choose one that’s too big. This can result in spooked fish, fewer bites and less hookups. So always try to select the smallest that works well with your lure or live bait size. If your bobber is too small you’ll notice it slowly sinking even when no fish is biting your offering.
Besides the original red and white, today’s floats come in a variety of bright colors like fluorescent orange, yellow and chartreuse. Another main purpose is for the angler to be able to see them on the water’s surface. In most cases color doesn’t really matter to fish. However when fishing clear, shallow water there are occasions where it can spook finicky fish. Because of this, they also make a clear, plastic bobber, some call them transparent floats. Fish see them as nothing more than an air bubble. But keep in mind they are harder for the angler to see as well so you must keep a keen eye on them to detect bites.
So how far should a bobber be from the hook? That all depends. Most anglers start with the float just a few feet from the bait or lure then gradually start moving the bobber up the line (which drops the bait lower) until they begin getting strikes. Bobbers can also help determine water depth. Keep moving the float up the line until it won’t stand up any longer. Then when reeling in your line take notice of the length between float and bait and you have the precise depth.
So whether you call them bobbers, floats or corks, there is something very satisfying about fishing with them. The pure simplicity of attaching a hook, sinker and bobber to you line is an age old tradition that still produces great quantities of fish. There is something special about watching a bobber dance on the surface as you wait for the subtle bobs or disappearance of the float. To many it is mesmerizing and addictive!
