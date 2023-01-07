“You won’t believe what I found,” said my friend Steve Griffey. “I’ll send some pictures later.”
He went on to explain while traveling on SR 26, in Howard County, just east of 931, he came upon a road-killed bobcat. He immediately contacted the DNR to report it.
Bobcats, our only resident wildcat, have always been a species of great interest and curiosity. Their secretive nature leaves many Hoosiers wanting to know more. They are rarely seen because they mainly move at night plus have the ability to blend in with their surroundings.
Their low population landed them on the state’s endangered species list back in 1969 where they stayed until 2005. With each passing year, their numbers continue to increase and now there have been reported sightings in every Indiana county with the highest sightings taking place in southern and west central part of the state. Even so, they are still considered “protected” and cannot be hunted or intentionally trapped.
A study conducted by the DNR in south-central Indiana revealed that bobcats are capable of dispersing up to 100 miles from where they were born. The DNR collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos, and mortalities. Bobcat reports are also collected through the annual archers index in which volunteer deer bow hunters report the number of hours they hunted and the species they saw while hunting. A program called Snapshot Indiana, a citizen-science trail-camera survey, also helps document bobcat presence in some areas.
Bobcats prefer forested areas that have brushy areas, fields, or clear cuts that are beginning to regrow mixed in. Female bobcat home ranges may vary from 6–12 square miles, and male bobcat home ranges may vary from 30–75 square miles. Bobcats are primarily nocturnal, hunting and moving during early-morning and late-evening hours; however, seeing a bobcat during the day is not cause for concern.
But, as their numbers slowly increase, so do the areas they inhabit. One of the best indicators of this has been the significant increase in road-kills over the past several years. “Because of their elusiveness and nocturnal habits, we do not have population estimates,” said Scott Johnson, non-game biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “It’s just too difficult to accurately estimate their numbers.”
Research by biologists has found the primary diets of these elusive cats include rabbits, mice, voles, squirrels, waterfowl, songbirds and fawns. Interestingly, researchers found wild turkeys were not a substantial part of their diet, although no doubt they would take one if given the opportunity.
Bobcats are territorial and generally solitary animals. While they can breed year-round, the vast majority of mating generally occurs in early spring during February and March with the young being born after a 62-day gestation period. An average litter of 1–3 kittens are usually born in April or May. The female may move the kittens to several different dens during the growth period. Males do not assist in raising offspring. The young generally remain with the female until they reach 1 year of age then disperse. Kitten survival is associated with prey abundance, with more young surviving during the years of higher rabbit and other small-mammal populations.
Johnson attributes the increase in bobcat numbers, in part, to the lack of trapping. “In the mid 1970s we had close to 30,000 licensed fur trappers in the state,” he explained. Now we have about 5,000 brought about by the decline in fur prices. He also noted it is illegal to intentionally trap or possess bobcats. In the event one is caught accidentally, the trapper must contact the DNR immediately.
Biologists also believe the increased number of reports in recent years is due to the public’s growing awareness of bobcats, the increased use of trail cameras and the state’s interest in studying them. “We want to know as much as we can even when found dead along the road,” he said.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources began actively studying these elusive cats in the mid 1990s. They focused on areas where bobcats were frequently seen. Places like the Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center in Martin and Lawrence counties. Research soon expanded to live trapping the animals where they could be fitted with radio collars so biologists could begin tracking their movement. In all, 43 bobcats were trapped and 38 fitted with the high-tech collars.
It was found a bobcat normally occupies a home range of 10 to 40 square miles, but Johnson told of several that traveled great distances.
“We had one cat that was tracked to the outskirts of St. Louis,” he stated. “We had another that was hit on the road just outside of Lansing Michigan,” he continued. “That was a distance of 294 miles.”
Both were young males and Johnson believes they were probably trying to find a home range they could call their own.
The bob-tailed felines are fairly small, ranging in weight from 15 to 25 pounds. They vary in length from 30 to 40 inches and stand rarely more than two-feet tall. Their fur is reddish brown above and whitish below. They normally have black streaks or spots throughout their coat.
The three main identifying characteristics include tufts of fur on the cheeks and ear tips, and as their name implies, a short four to five-inch stubby tail.
Funding for bobcat research is derived primarily from contributions made to the non-game wildlife fund on Indiana’s state income tax form.
Indiana residents having conflicts with bobcats can help Indiana DNR collect information by using the wildlife complaint form. This form allows DNR to track reports of conflicts for key species of interest. The form does not submit a permit application on your behalf to remove an animal, and it should not be used to submit sightings of bobcats.
