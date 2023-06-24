Just last week while driving along Old Sycamore road, I crossed over County Road 1150 bridge. I couldn’t help but stop to view the waters of Wildcat Creek which the bridge spans. Two boys came peddling by on their bikes. Gripping the handlebars, they each held a fishing rod in one hand and small tackle box in the other.
They never even winced as the rode past me. They stashed their bikes along the roadway and began looking over the side of the bridge. “Watcha boys up to?” I asked, as the first one took off the small backpack he had with him. “Duh, fishing,” he said smartly, looking at me in disbelief that I had actually asked him that question. Although just trying to initiate a conversation, I did feel somewhat stupid after asking them.
Without hesitation, the boys quickly pulled the lid off a plastic butter container and began threading garden worms on their small hooks. Dropping their baits down the face of the abutment the dance of the first bobber was short as it began to move towards the center of the small creek. “Got it!” one of the boys said, hoisting up a small creek chub as the sun reflected off its’ silver and green scales.
We watched as other small fish began gathering around their baits and in short order the other boy hoisted up a small sunfish. Steeped in tradition, the Wildcat creek has been the birthing ground for hundreds, if not thousands of budding young anglers.
As the boy reached for another worm, memories of my own childhood flowed to the surface. I remembered friends and me fishing all along that old creek.
One of our favorite spots was a section that flowed behind the old Joy Ann Bakery, which used to sit on the southeast corner of Washington and Superior streets. The number one fire station stands there now. I’ll never forget sitting on that shaded creek bank eating fresh baked cinnamon bread still warm from the oven while catching small sunfish.
I also remember when my brothers and I would carry our own fishing rods as we peddled our bikes to Deer Creek. An old surplus store backpack would be crammed full with peanut butter sandwiches, candy bars and a green plastic canteen filled with Kool-Aid.
Before our fishing trips, several of us would get together to find bait. Garden worms were the most common and easiest to catch. Although we preferred night crawlers, they were so much faster than the smaller worms and harder to catch, as they always seemed to pull out of our fingers before retreating into their holes.
The worms we did manage to catch were put in a small coffee can filled with black dirt and a little grass. We made sure to punch holes in the plastic lid so our worms could breathe. We took special care of our bait, which is why the can of worms was always safely nestled between our sandwiches and Kool-Aid.
As we got a little older, our daylong adventures turned into full-fledged camping trips. Things were so simple back then. In addition to the items already mentioned, the additional necessities needed were flashlights and a small pup tent.
We fished drainage ditches, small ponds and of course, our creeks. Plenty of small bullheads, chubs, goggle-eyes and the occasional bass fell for our baits. It didn’t really matter what we caught, as long as we caught fish. It was fun watching a bobber dance on a rippling surface while at the same time keeping a close eye on another rod, its tip propped up in the “V” of a forked stick. We always believed the “big one” would grab our bait at any moment.
By the time we were allowed to make our first camping trip was about the same time we made that huge step from kid to teenager. However, like most pre-pubescent adolescents, we considered ourselves adults, able to handle any of life’s challenges.
We never realized one of our dads would secretly check on us from time to time, but for the most part, we were on our own. I remember how we would get scared at night, but only a fool would have admitted it. It was even more foolish to be the first one to fall asleep! After all, boys will be boys.
Raised in Kokomo’s north end, these special adventures were part of growing up – almost like a passage into manhood. For the most part, our parents didn’t worry about us because they knew we stood a better chance of getting into trouble hanging around the neighborhood. Back then, wetting a line was for the most part, serious business.
“Got another one!” one of the boys said, jolting me from my daydreaming trance. This time a small green sunfish danced at the end of his line as he reeled it up and over the guardrail.
“You boys be careful and good luck,” I said, walking back to my truck, which sat parked at the road’s edge. Pausing, I turned around to face both boys. “By the way…thanks,” I said to both of them. “For what?” the older one asked with a puzzled look. “For helping me relive my own childhood.”
KOKOMO RESERVOIR TOURNEY
Ryan Reel and Danny McQuinn won first place in the Kokomo Reservoir Monday bass tournament with five largemouth bass totaling 9.75 pounds. Bart Grider finished second with five bass weighing 9.08 pounds. Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore rounded out third with five fish dropping the scales at 8.85 pounds. A largemouth bass topping out at 3.15 pounds gave the team of Henry Cavazos and Wayne Eades the tourney’s “biggest bass” award.
DELPHI-DELCO TOURNEY
Bill and Jeremy Luster swept the weekly Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir. They won first place with two fish totaling four pounds, one ounce. They also earned the tourney’s “big bass” honor with a fish weighing two pounds, nine ounces.
Paul Crow and Wayne Eades finished second with one fish weighing one pound, seven ounces. Third place went to Keith Milburn and Kyle Hobbs with one fish topping out at one pound, five ounces.
