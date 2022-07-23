Conservation officers, often times referred to as CO’s or game wardens, can often times be found patrolling the woods and waters of our state. Most are assigned to a particular county.
Many believe their primary duty is to enforce game and fish laws. In reality, it doesn’t stop there. Part of their duties include educating the public about fish and wildlife management, help conduct wildlife surveys, help with nuisance animals, assist with wildlife relocations and investigate damage caused by wildlife.
Back when I was a kid, conservation officers were a respected and admired person in our community and they seemed to be around for many years. Besides enforcing fish and game laws, they watched out for our environment and natural resources. I remember Ernie Baker, who held that position in Howard County for what seemed like my entire childhood and teenage years. Then after he retired Wayne Martin took over. Many people still remember him because he was our area’s CO for decades.
People are interested and almost fascinated with the work that fish and wildlife officers perform. Just look at the popularity of TV shows such as “North Woods Law,” “Rugged Justice,” “Lone Star Law” and “Wardens.”
But over the past decade it seems like the position of Howard County CO has been a revolving door. They seemed to come and go almost yearly. There was even a period of time where the county didn’t have any CO assigned to our area. That’s not to say there wasn’t any enforcement as others from neighboring counties helped fill the void.
Some originally assigned to Howard County left to pursue other, more lucrative positions or when given the chance, returned to the county where they were from to be around family, friends and the areas they were familiar with. Who can blame them?
But things may be different this time. Draven Browning is Howard County’s new conservation officer and more than likely will be here for a while.
Browning grew up in Sharpsville and graduated from Tri-Central High School in 2016. Even at an early age, his dream was to become a conservation officer. His love of fishing and hunting started as a child.
“I have hunted and fished since I can remember,” he said. “Some of my favorites is to bass fish the Kokomo Reservoir and deer hunt in Howard County.”
As a teenager his quest to become a CO began with an incident at an area reservoir.
“My dad and I were deer hunting at Mississinewa when we were checked by a conservation officer,” he explained. “He was a really nice guy and I thought then it would be a dream job.”
After graduating from high school he originally pursued a career working as a millwright. He then moved on to working for Beck’s Hybrids, repairing seed conditioning equipment.
“After a few years I decided if I wanted to realize my dream the time was now,” he continued. He began the lengthy application process. His first step was to ride along with Hamilton County CO John Gano. “I knew then it was something I wanted to do as a lifelong career,” he said.
Browning was fortunate to advance through the selection process, which involved personal interviews and the selection to attend recruit school. He continued to advance until he was chosen to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“Out of the entire state I really wanted to be assigned to Howard County, but during recruit school it wasn’t even on the list of areas available,” he explained.
Later, after attending the Academy, Howard County popped up on the list.
“I applied for it immediately and got it,” Browning said enthusiastically. “I really wanted to work in the area where I was born and raised.”
After a few months on the job Browning could not be happier.
“I feel fortunate and blessed to get this assignment and to do this every day,” he said thankfully. ”I plan on being a positive member of my community and a benefit to our fish and wildlife resources for many years to come.”
So if you happen to run across Browning in the woods, on the water or just in passing, take a moment to say hello. By the way. If you ever need to contact Browning or any conservation officer, they can be reached by calling the DNR’s Central Dispatch number 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 812-837-9536.
TOURNEY RESULTS
Even with a tough bite, Bart Grider came in with a solid limit, sweeping Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. Grider won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 10.13 pounds. A bass topping out at 3.25 pounds also earned him the contest’s award for biggest fish. Second place went to Phil and Randy Reel with four fish weighing 6.99 pounds. Corey Hinkle and Jeff Carnley took third with three fish weighing 6.16 pounds.
