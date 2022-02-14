As far as ice fishing goes in central Indiana, this has been a great winter. Some years hard-water anglers may only have a week or two to enjoy this fun cold-weather activity, but it looks like this year ice will be around for a few more weeks.
One of the nice things about hitting the ice with family and friends is it can be social in nature. Swapping stories, engaging in good-natured ribbing or talking about the best tactics are all part of the game.
Recently, while a spending time with a group of friends on an area lake, the subject of augers came up. These are probably the most important tools in any ice angler’s arsenal. Without them your ice fishing is nil.
“So, I’m thinking about getting a new auger, which type do you guys think is the best?” a friend asked. That comment swung the door wide open for various comments and opinions.
Ice augers can mainly be of two types — the hand-held that are used manually and the power augers with motors that use fuel like gas, propane or electricity to operate. Now remember, I am talking about Indiana. If you fish in our coldest states, where ice thickness is measured in feet rather than inches, a hand auger may be out of the question. However, in the Hoosier State, they work just fine, normally.
Hand ice drillers are practical, contingent upon the number of holes you plan on punching. They are also lighter to transport, deliver less vibration and the user does not need to worry about managing fuels like gasoline or propane in an icy region to operate the device. They are calmer while cutting and are virtually noiseless. They do not have a start-up period and can be used right away. Moreover, if you’re freezing in the cold weather, this will give your body a very good warm-up that you might enjoy in the harsh winter weather. Out of all the types, these are the least expensive.
The range of hand auger sizes available is from 4 to 8 inches in blade diameter. Naturally, the larger the diameter the more upper body strength it will take to use it. However, the most common choice among the ice augers is one with a 6-inch long blade. So, when looking for an ice auger, choose wisely. I personally carry two. The 8-inch is used when the ice is no thicker than about 10 inches. After that, I will switch to the 6-inch.
Power augers are also very popular. When fishing new lakes where an angler may have to “prospect” drilling numerous holes in an effort to locate fish, they can be invaluable. They are divided into three types.
Augers powered by fuel (two- or four-stroke) as well as propane have strong motors and more torque than those powered by hand. Plus they don’t get tired. But they do have a few downsides. First is their weight. Some can weigh in excess of 25 pounds and when you are traversing deep snow or your chosen location requires a good walk, the extra weight does matter. Plus, you will have to carry extra fuel or propane canisters. But the main benefit is they provide a lot more output in a shorter time period.
Electric augers are probably the most popular in our areas. They are more environmentally friendly and you don’t have to mess with any petroleum-based fuel, which is the last thing you want to accidently spill on your ice fishing equipment. They are also quiet. A rechargeable battery provides its power source. Some use batteries from cordless tools and others have their own self-contained unit.
Their downside is once you run out of juice, you are done. Most people will carry an additional battery just in case. Some batteries need to remain warm to operate at full power. Savvy ice fisherman will keep them in a small bucket with a couple chemical hand warmers stored with them. These electric augers are an alternate solution to the hand-powered and gas-powered augers.
No discussion about augers would be complete without discussing the business end of the tool, the blades. All hand augers and some power augers have what I call shaving blades. They are razor sharp and almost seem to shave the ice. But be warned. Although they work great when sharp, banging them on the ice or hitting anything other than ice can render them almost useless.
The majority of gas and propane have chipper blades that chip, rather than shave the ice. These types of blades can take a little more abuse and are much better at punching holes in “dirty ice.” This is ice that is saturated with dirt or sand blown by the wind that becomes embedded.
Ice fishing is a great wintertime activity that almost everyone can enjoy. Having the right auger can make your outing more enjoyable and rewarding. So if you are thinking about purchasing your first auger or looking to upgrade, choose wisely and most of all, have fun!
