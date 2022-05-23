“These probably aren’t the best, but the others are hard for me to use,” said Robert Douglass, as he showed me his new fishing rod and reel.
“There is nothing wrong with those at all,” I mentioned. “The main thing is that you enjoy fishing.”
Douglass was referring to his spincast reel.
Unfortunately, these types of reels, also called closed-face or push-button reels, are the Rodney Dangerfields of fishing tackle — they get no respect. Due to their inexpensive simplicity, they are seen as reels for beginners and no doubt they are what most of us started out with. Experienced anglers use spinning, bait casting or fly gear, all of which are supposed to be more sophisticated. But are they?
Even though spincasters don’t get much press, they are probably the best selling reels in the world. Even though some anglers think closed-face tackle is kid’s stuff, they are dead wrong.
Although some of the cheaper closed-face reels on the market are of poor quality, many of today’s models have improved features that are equal to high quality bait casting and spinning equipment. They have strong gears, good drags and are capable of taming tough fish. They also have a distinct advantage over all the other types of reels, they are the easiest to use.
Just like any type of outdoor equipment, remember all things are not created equal, the same with spincast reels. There are large ones and small ones and some work better than others. Knowing what goes on under the hood will make you a better fisherman and a more knowledgeable teacher of fishing.
First, understand that spincast reels are for the average angler, which almost all of us are. They are also for average fishing, which almost all of us do. They are not suited for turning huge flathead catfish in fast water or stopping the searing run of an airborne steelhead. But, for the action most people see — panfish, walleyes and light duty bass fishing — they work great.
Just as important is that beginners can get involved with a minimum of skill. If you are teaching someone to fish, a spincaster is by far the best choice.
As with any types of tackle, you should be aware of some built in handicaps. The small hole through which the line exits the spool cover creates friction, which limits casting distance. Personally, I’ve never found that to be a problem, and the design actually helps in a different way. Inexperienced anglers often get frustrating tangles on regular common spinning reels when coils of slack line accumulate on the spool. As the line is wound on spincasting reels, its narrow opening automatically removes and straightens those annoying coils.
Another drawback is that sometimes you can crank the handle to no effect. If it happens to your kid, that’s when you hear, “Daddy, my reel broke again.” It’s not broke. All that is happening is that the internal pick-up pin is failing to engage, a frequent occurrence among spin casters and no cause for alarm. Either twitch the rod to remove slack line or pull a bit out and it will work again just fine.
The most important function on any reel is it’s drag and spincasting reels are no different. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, you or the person you are teaching will hook a big fish. Without a smooth functional drag, landing that fish may not be possible. The simplest way to check is to set the drag so that when you hold the reel in the air by the line, it will slowly descend — against drag tension — to the floor. The reel should drop slowly and steadily.
Many times, budding young anglers (and some experienced veterans alike) cast their lures or bait into bushes or trees by accident and spin cast reels have a solution to this problem as well. By depressing and holding the button for a moment, you can stop line from coming off the spool. This means you can stop your offering in midair in case of an errant toss. Once you become more familiar with your set-up, you can even let the line run through your thumb and index finger of your off hand and learn to feather your casts just as the pros do.
Spincasting reels are the only ones that come from the manufacturer pre-spooled with line, generally 6- to 10-pound monofilament. In some cases, the line retains the shape of the spool resulting in coiling. This won’t damage the line but it can impair casting distance and decrease strike sensitivity. An easy remedy to this is to cast out and let the line lie in the water for a few minutes before you fish. This soaking usually helps make the line limp again.
Because spincasting reels have narrow and shallow spools, line capacity can be limited. Most reels hold between 60 and 100 yards of line. Though you seldom need more than that, in the course of fishing you lose line through break-offs or changing lures. Because the spool is concealed under the cover, many anglers don’t realize they are low on line until suddenly they don’t have enough to cast or play a big fish. Be sure to remove the cover periodically to check and see how much line you have. The spool should be filled to within 1/8 inch of the top of the spool.
It’s not easy to screw up a spincast reel, but you can by cranking the handle while a large fish is pulling against your drag. This will cause tiny coils of line to form on the spool, tangling so badly you will have to remove all of the line. The solution is simple. Don’t reel if the fish is pulling out line against your drag.
With the huge amounts of fishing tackle on the market today, closed-face reels have their place. If you feel comfortable using it then by all means do. Remember, it’s not the type or cost of equipment that makes you successful, it’s the enjoyment you have while on the water. Spincast reels should in no way be considered the Rodney Dangerfields of the fishing world. They do deserve respect.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Carl Beutler won last Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with four largemouth bass totaling 6.93 pounds. Ryan Reel and Dan McQuinn snagged second place with four fish weighing 6.22 pounds. Hink Hinkle and Brook Johnson rounded out third place with four bass dropping the scales at 5.88 pounds. Tom Harber and Chris Camden took home the tourney’s “big fish” award after weighing in a largemouth bass tipping the scales at 3.08 pounds.
• Paul Crow and Wayne Eades swept last Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco bass tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir. They won the event with two fish totaling 5 pounds, 1 ounce. They also earned “big bass” honors with a smallmouth bass weighing 3 pounds, 9 ounces. Jim Helvig finished second with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 12 ounces.
