A large group of Hoosier outdoor writers came together a few weeks back for their annual conference. Each year the event takes place at one of Indiana’s state parks. This year it was beautiful McCormick’s Creek. One of the highlights of the three-day event, besides visiting with old friends, were some of the interesting guest speakers.
For me, the highlight of the conference was the presentation given by Jarrett Manek. Besides working as the DNR’s Interpretive Naturalist at O’Bannon Woods State Park, he is also one of the state’s leading snake experts.
Manek brought with him over a dozen live snakes including our state’s four venomous species. “There are approximately 34 to 36 native species in Indiana” he mentioned, “depending on who you ask.”
“Some snakes get their name from their physical attributes,” he explained. “For example the snake with a ring around its head is obviously called a ring snake.” A few minutes later he pulled a small reptile from its enclosure. “This is called a worm snake,” he said for obvious reasons, as he carried it through the crowd for all to see. It was barely as big as a nightcrawler and is the smallest of Hoosier snakes.
“Now this is the king of Indiana snakes,” Manek proceeded, holding a large serpent coiled around his arm. “That’s why it is called a king snake.”
He explained that although non-venomous, they can grow large, sometimes up to five feet. Most snakes when threatened may bite then soon release their grip. King snakes will sometimes bite and hang on for minutes before letting go. They are also the only snake in Indiana that will kill and eat all other snakes including the venomous species.
“Everyone who has ever encountered a snake in the wild will have a story,” said Manek. “And the snake is usually described as being much larger than it actually is,” he added to everyone’s amusement.
He explained the biggest reptile in Indiana is the black rat snake, which can, under certain conditions, grow to nearly 6 feet in length. But a true 6-foot long snake in Indiana is rare. This reptile is also known for climbing trees in search of bird nests.
Someone asked about the old myth where a snake can emit the smell of cucumbers.
“Besides biting, almost all snakes emit a musk when threatened as part of their defense mechanisms,” Manek told the crowd. “Depending on a person’s sense of smell it could possible smell like cucumbers but that is not scientifically documented.”
Another attendee asked if it’s true that a blue or black racer will chase someone like many claim.
“Racers are about the only snake that may hold their ground and may appear to chase you,” he explained. “But we believe this behavior is often associated with courtship or to drive an intruder out of their territory.”
Indiana is home to a small number of four venomous snakes. The northern copperhead is Indiana’s most common poisonous snake and may be found in dry, rocky areas or old barns and outbuildings. Their primary range is the southern half of Indiana.
The timber rattler is endangered in the Hoosier state and is the grandfather of poisonous snakes. They live on dry forested hillsides and hibernate in dens. They occupy only a very small section of the state located around Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
The Massasauga rattlesnake is a small endangered species that is only found in marshy, swampy areas in extreme northern Indiana.
“Almost everyone that sees a snake around water assume it is a cottonmouth water moccasin,” Manek said with a laugh. “But 99.9 percent of the time it’s not.” This snake is a distinct southern species and there was only one tiny location in south-central Indiana where these snakes have been found. “I am beginning to doubt any are left in the state because over the past several years we have tried to find some with no luck,” said Manek.
As far as getting bit by a venomous snake, “you have a much better chance of getting struck by lightening,” said Manek. “Almost every person that has been bit was either messing with a snake or was a snake handler,” he stated.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore won first place at Monday’s Memorial Day bass tourney held on Kokomo Reservoir with five largemouth bass totaling 10.39 pounds. Second place went to Bart Grider with five fish weighing 10.28 pounds. Brad Parsons and Bryan Haskett brought in third place with five bass weighing 9.95 pounds. The big bass honor went to Steve and Darla Kelley after weighing in a largemouth bass topping out at 3.54 pounds.
In observance of Memorial Day, special thanks go to Brian Mula of Grand Roofing who paid the tournaments entry fee for law enforcement officers and veterans who took part in the event.
• Paul Crow and Wayne Eades won Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir with five fish totaling 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Wayne Nolder and Bob Rose collected second and big bass honors with five fish topping out at 8 pounds, 2 ounces with the largest dropping the scales at 2 pounds, 5 ounces. Bill and Jeremy Luster rounded out third place with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces
