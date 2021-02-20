Conservation officers have one of the best offices in the world. Places where fish and wildlife abound — but they also have an often times dangerous job.
Think about it, almost everyone they encounter while in the field is armed with either a gun or a knife. Yet serious confrontations are rare because of the respect possessed by most hunters and fishermen.
With any large number of people there is always “that guy,” the one who makes a scene, thinks they are above the law or possess an over-inflated ego.
So what is the proper thing to do when approached by a game warden? The best thing is to relax and listen to their instructions. The officer should treat you courteously, but remember they are expected to ask questions and inquire about your outdoor activities. Because of the nature of their job, they can ask to look in your livewell or cooler.
As long as both parties remain cordial, there should never be a problem.
“Conservation officers are just average people trying to do their job as best as they can,” said Corp. John Neargardner, who has been an Indiana Conservation officer for the past 22 years.
When encountering a CO while hunting, make sure to point the barrel of your firearm in a safe direction. That should be common sense.
“Although they don’t have to unless requested, it’s always comforting to see a hunter begin unloading their gun when they see us approaching,” said Neargardner. “It shows safety and respect.”
One thing that concerns wardens is to see someone start fidgeting around or appearing nervous.
“We will always ask to see their license, but there is some concern when people appear nervous and start putting their hands in their pockets because sometimes you never know what they could pull out,” explained Neargardner.
Conservation officers fully understand some don’t want to see a game warden when in a deer stand or while fishing a tournament.
“We get it,” Neargardner continued. “They want to get back to hunting or when competing and every cast counts, they want to get their lines back in the water as soon as possible. We want to be as expeditious as possible out of respect.”
Most people don’t mind when they encounter an officer in the field.
“I appreciate seeing them out doing their job,” said Randy Parker who has hunted and fished for more than 45 years. “I’m glad they are out protecting our natural resources.”
A game warden may also perform a stop of your boat or ATV by signaling you to stop either by an obvious body gesture or with emergency lights. Here’s a good tip — don’t run! I have never known any vehicle or person fast enough to outrun a radio. Conservation officers will make themselves known by identifying themselves verbally and while in uniform by providing a badge or other state credential.
As soon and safely as possible bring your vehicle to a complete stop and allow the game warden to approach. If you are fishing, reel in all lines. Make sure rod tips and other equipment are clear of the space between boats. Another good idea is to put bumpers out or even an extra life vest for a cushion between boats. Be courteous and follow the warden’s instruction. Your cooperation only expedites the process and they will have you back on your way as quickly as possible.
According to Neargardner “90% of people are good, upstanding law abiding citizens who we enjoy interacting with.” Unfortunately, there are always a few who try to skirt the law. Fish and game belong to all citizens.
“The two most common tickets we write are not obtaining a hunting or fishing license or failure to have a boat registered properly,” Neargardner added. “Not having the adequate number of lifejackets is another.”
It is important to remember that all boats with a gas or electric motor need to be registered, while all boats, motorized or non-motorized, must have a lake permit when used on impoundments operated by the DNR.
All state conservation officers prefer to have pleasant interactions with the people they encounter. Treat them as you want to be treated. So be polite and comply with their requests. These men and women in green are professionals and know the outdoors. Plus, if you are having a bad day in the field, which can sometimes happen, ask them for advice or helpful tips.
Again, when treated with courtesy and respect they are often more than willing to share their knowledge in helping make your outdoor experience pleasurable.
