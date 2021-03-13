Our lakes and reservoirs are now free of ice. Old Man winter seemed to drag on and on this year, reluctantly letting go of his white-knuckled grip. Now don’t get me wrong. There is something special about sitting on the ice with friends, pulling fish out of a small hole. But given the opportunity, most prefer to fish soft water.
With my ice fishing equipment stowed for the season, it has been nice plying open waters again, hearing that “swish” of long rods whipping baits through the chilly air. It felt good making long casts, covering vast amounts of water. It felt even better wearing only a light jacket instead of a thick quad parka and insulated bibs.
While floating around taking in the comfortable weather and the pleasing sound of water lapping against the side of my boat I kept asking myself one question. What is a reasonable amount of time to spend fishing?
I know lots of anglers who manage to get on the water at least two times a week from spring through autumn and still hold a job, raise a family and keep the lawn below bailing height. Even if they never fish at all for half a year, that’s still over 50 trips. Many avid fishermen, especially some retirees average 100 trips annually. Much to my envy, I have two close friends who I am certain go fishing perhaps 150 times a year.
One thing all of these people share in common is the belief that they are not fishing as often as they’d like. Personally, I think I could make due with 100 fishing trips a year, as long as I was careful not to squander too much of that allotment on low-percentage outings.
You see, obsession does not calculate in advance the number of trips cancelled or impaired due to bad weather, uncooperative fish, sickness, business commitments, marriages and funerals (especially your own.) If you factor these into the equation — and all fishermen are constantly factoring — then an average of 50 to 100 good trips per year falls into a more proper perspective. You still have to recognize that weeks and months can pass with failure of one kind or another stalking you trip after trip. After all, if professional athletes, (some who make more money in a single year than most of us will ever see in a lifetime) can get into a slump, so can us common anglers.
I know some of you may be thinking “poor baby, you want to fish twice a week and if you don’t get that chance you whine about it!” Well, I can’t whine for every fishermen but I bet my experience is somewhat typical. If you really love something, and you have high standards, you soon realize there is an inverse relationship between effort expended and dreams fulfilled.
For example, how many holes-in-one can the average golfer anticipate in a lifetime? How many athletes make it to the Olympics and win medals? And, for Heaven’s sakes, how many couch potatoes can achieve that absolute perfect combination of sofa, junk food and trash TV?
When thinking about last season I figured I made trips for stripers, three species of salmon, steelhead, walleye, crappie, muskie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, catfish and bluegills.
The quest for stripers on Lake Monroe was fruitless, they just weren’t where they were supposed to be. The muskie on Lake Webster just refused to eat anything. Then there was the salmon trip on Lake Michigan which lasted barely an hour before the pounding six-foot seas drove us back to the docks.
Closer to home, there were several times on our own Kokomo Reservoir that dangerous lightening and strong winds cut my trips short. In other words, it was a normal year fishing.
No doubt there is more to fishing than catching fish. It is often rewarding to simply get outside in beautiful weather that lift the spirits. Philosophers have also accurately noted that a bad day fishing is still better than a good day at work. This has to be accurate because I have seen it on the backs of too many T-shirts.
Furthermore, some trips are salvaged by beautiful surroundings, good friendship or joyous solitude. But I personally think these tend to become overrated, especially when no fish whatsoever are caught.
But I am not saying my obsession went without nourishment either. Looking back over last year I figured I had three truly perfect fishing trips. There was a memorable outing to Lake Michigan shared with my sons and brother, where the boys literally hauled in over two hundred pounds of salmon. I’ll also not soon forget the time last spring while fishing by myself, I pulled in dozens of smallmouth bass, some exceeding 18 inches, from our own Wildcat Creek. Then there was one particular bass tournament where the weather and fishing were outstanding and my partner and I couldn’t keep bass off our line.
But please, in no way, shape or form do I want you to think I’m complaining. I am not! I can openly and honestly live with three perfect fishing trips per year and be completely satisfied. But only if I get 100 opportunities!
