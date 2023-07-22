The other day while making a stop at Woody’s Camp and Bait on Mississinewa River I had an opportunity to visit with a group of old timers who have experienced many aspects of life, good and bad. They talked about careers, service to our country, love, sorrow and lifelong outdoor pursuits.
That’s when the question came. “John, you ever gig frogs anymore?” one of them asked.
It caught me off guard at first, and then opened a floodgate of wonderful memories. “I haven’t in years and I’m not sure why,” I finally said.
“You don’t hear much of people gigging anymore,” another responded.
I will never forget some of the best memories of my youth when several buddies and I couldn’t wait until dark so we could pursue what I think is one of nature’s most delicate and delicious wild foods.
As darkness fell, I can remember feeling like Neptune holding his trident while we slowly moved along the banks of the Wildcat Creek and any pond we could access. In reality we resembled young boys covered in mud holding cheap gigs fastened to a piece of bamboo. No one could afford a boat or canoe so we always waded along the banks.
There may not be a more simple outdoor pursuit than frog gigging. It’s never called frog hunting, frog fishing or frog grabbing although technically it can be all three.
Collecting frogs, and for all practical purposes we are talking strictly about bullfrogs, can employ several methods. They can be collected using pellet guns, a long fishing rod with a small piece of red cloth or yarn affixed to a small hook and dangled in front of their face or grabbed by hand. But the most common and earliest used has been a gig. It is nothing more than a multiple pronged spear attached to a five to seven foot length of bamboo or any suitable small diameter rod. Other than the gig the only other essentials are bug spray and a bright flashlight or head lamp. And of course a mesh bag, wire basket or small rope stringer to carry your catch.
Remember if you are on public waters, everyone over the age of 18 must have a fishing license as well. Season runs from June 15 to April 30, 2024. The bag limit is 25.
Frog gigging predominately takes place at night. While wading or paddling along the shore you shine the light until you spot small green eyes glowing in the dark. The lights beam is kept on the frog, blinding it until you can stalk the amphibian from behind if possible.
Although green frogs are legal to hunt in Indiana, almost everyone targets bullfrogs because they are the largest, sometimes weighing in excess of a pound. Bullfrogs have yellow throats while most other are white. Once you get into position always try to drive the gig completely through the frog for several reasons. “Always aim for the spot behind the ears,” old-timers would say.
It seems either most people love to eat frog legs or they don’t. In most restaurants where they’re served, they are considered a top shelf entrée and the price point proves it.
Frog legs are simple to prepare. First, remove the hind legs at the hip ball joint. Game shears, small hatchet or knife all work well. Snip off the feet and remove the skin with needle nose pliers. Frog legs can be prepared a multitude of ways but the most common is to coat with your favorite breading and fry.
If you want to try something different or maybe live outside the box, you may want to try gigging frogs. And if you are really looking for some excitement include a few children! You never know, you may find yourself hopping into another enjoyable outdoor activity.
BOAT CAPTAINS NEEDED
For 39 years Kokomo has hosted the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic. The program takes in 150 children for five days worth of classes covering nearly every aspect of fishing. Capping the event is the graduation tourney held on the Kokomo Reservoir. It takes place July 29 from 7 a.m. to noon.
This tournament establishes Kokomo’s program as one of the best in the nation. If you are interested in serving as a boat captain or want information about this community event, call or text 765-437-0268.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• To say the annual Dick Mugg Memorial bass tourney, held on the Kokomo Reservoir, was close would be an understatement. Only several one hundredths of a pound separated the top three finishers.
Aaron Brewer won the event with four largemouth bass dropping the electronic scales at 10.60 pounds. The team of Brad Parsons and Kenny Waisner took second with five fish weighing 10.58 pounds. Third place went to Matt Cottrell and Matt Durben with five fish totaling 10.55 pounds. Carl Beutler had the tourney “big bass” with a fish topping out at just over four pounds.
• Mike and Shane Harrison took top honors at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on the Mississinewa Reservoir, with three fish weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second place ended in a tie between Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder and the team of Keith Milburn and Kyle Hobbs. Each had one fish weighing 2 pounds, 1 ounce, which was also the biggest fish of the tourney.
