Whether fishing, observing wildlife, sightseeing or just taking in the tranquil settings, paddling our area’s rivers and streams is one of the most scenic and enjoyable outdoor activities.
Connecting with nature always provides positive outcomes. But now Hoosier paddlers have a unique opportunity to take in various forms of wildlife while benefiting the Department of Natural Resources. The state agency is wanting to gather more information on wildlife that live or spend time around Indiana’s flowing waterways.
The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index compiles wildlife observations from people who use canoes, kayaks, or other non-motorized paddlecraft on the state’s waterways. Volunteer paddlers can help by completing a paddling trip postcard documenting the wildlife they observed while floating from June 1 to July 31.
The DNR has selected some key species that are either challenging to study or are lacking Indiana-specific information. The species selected are those paddlers may be able to easily identify. Some specific species include bald eagles, beaver, herons, kingfishers, ospreys and muskrats to name a few.
The Paddlecraft Wildlife Index documents the number of wildlife seen per hours floated and per miles floated. After several years, these numbers will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time. With paddlers’ help, Indiana DNR may also gain insight into new locations where these wildlife are living.
Hoosiers who paddle can help Indiana DNR collect information that will help Indiana manage wildlife for future generations. If you are a paddler and enjoy wildlife watching while paddling, this might be the volunteer opportunity just for you. Forms, instructions, and simple identification keys for the selected wildlife to monitor will be mailed a few weeks before the survey period begins.
You can learn more or sign up to volunteer at on.IN.gov/PaddlecraftIndex.
SOME CHANGES
Visitors to many of Indiana’s Fish and Wildlife areas (FWAs) will notice some changes this spring and summer. In a continued effort, the DNR is always looking for ways to create safe and enjoyable experiences at Indiana’s FWAs, and some new changes will help them accomplish that.
Later this summer, a new property rule will go into effect that requires all visitors to sign in and get a one-day permit card before going out on the property, regardless of activity. To prepare for this new rule, the DNR is asking visitors to sign in and take a permit.
The one-day access permit must be kept with you while visiting and must be completed and returned to a kiosk, drop box, or the office before leaving. The information you provide will help them identify ways to improve Indiana’s FWAs for all users, and your feedback and comments are valuable.
“We appreciate your patience in taking the extra time to fill out the permit as we explore options to allow visitors to sign in and out via their mobile device,” said DNR representatives.
BENEFIT TOURNEY
In its continued tradition to support children and outdoor efforts in our community, Adams Auto Group and Mobility will again host an open team bass tournament benefiting this year’s 37th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic.
The tournament will take place May 22 from sunrise to 2 p.m. at the Kokomo Reservoir. Registration is $80 payable at the ramp prior to the tourney’s start time. A portion of the proceeds will go for the purchase of additional fishing equipment and safety related items for the 135 children who will take part in the Kids Clinic, held in July.
“I have always believed in supporting area children and positive outdoor efforts,” said owner Brian Adams. “Few things are better than engaging kids and their families with the timeless tradition of fishing and this is something we are proud to do.”
TOURNEY RESULTS
It was a Reel affair. The father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel swept Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, sponsored by Cardwell Built Construction. They carried four largemouth bass to the scales totaling 10.68 pounds. They also won the weekly event’s award for biggest bass with a fish tipping the scales at 4.53 pounds.
Second place went to Ryan Reel and Danny McQuinn with five fish weighing 10.42 pounds. Jake Gibson and Billy Paul snagged third with four fish dropping the digital scales at 7.98 pounds.
