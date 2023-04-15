Each year while plying Indiana waters, a few may catch something and are not quite sure what it is.
That’s not surprising. With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, it’s common for Hoosier anglers to catch a species they’ve never seen before.
If you want to find out what it may be, there is now an easy way to do so. Just send a picture with the location information and date of your catch to fishid@dnr.IN.gov and a biologist will respond to you with an identification. The DNR benefits as well because biologists gain new information on the distribution of some of our less-common species.
Whether you’re helping to settle a debate or educating yourself on the species of fish inhabiting our local waters, let the DNR help. Catch, snap and send your photos to the special website.
SPRING BABIES
Spring is a special time of year when many wildlife species will be giving birth. When you see young animals alone, remember parents of wildlife rarely abandon their babies. There are times however when they will leave them unattended for hours at a time.
You should contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator only if you witness the parents become hurt, if the babies are injured or sick or if you haven’t seen the parents in multiple days. It is against the law to possess a wild animal without a permit.
The Department of Natural Resources does not provide services for orphaned or injured wildlife. If necessary, you can reach out to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator or allow nature to take its course. Permitted wildlife rehabilitators make the final decision on their ability to provide assistance. The goal of wildlife rehabilitation is to release wildlife back into the wild.
Contrary to popular belief, young fawns, rabbits, raccoons, birds and most forms of juvenile wildlife are rarely left by their parents. Adult wildlife often times leave the nest for long periods of time while foraging for food or to distract predators away from the nest or den. But some types of wildlife will actively protect their young. Just try getting too close to a Canada goose nest!
But in the natural scheme of species propagation, most animals protect themselves first by fleeing or hiding when their nest is threatened only to return later when the danger is gone.
I’ll agree there is no such thing as an ugly baby. Even though young animals are cute and cuddly, they are not meant to be handled or raised as pets. In order to survive, most forms of wildlife need special care only their mother can provide. Trying to raise these critters usually only leads to problems down the road.
Animals that become domesticated and lose their natural fear of man easy targets for predators and household pets. After several months, it doesn’t take long for proud owners to find the once cute, little baby does not have the appeal it did when first found. In addition, some types of wildlife are susceptible to diseases which can be transmitted to humans or domestic animals.
In the event you happen across a young animal that appears to be abandoned, it is always best to view it for a minute then leave it alone. If you must pick up an animal that has become injured, cover it with a soft cloth. This not only helps keep it calm, it protects you as well. Then contact the nearest wildlife rehabilitator. These special groups of dedicated volunteers have a wealth of knowledge and experience in caring for orphaned and injured animals.
Oh, and by the way — if a situation arises where you are forced to handle young birds or animals, such as moving baby rabbits or to place a tiny bird back into the nest it fell from, don’t worry about leaving your scent. In most cases, the parents are more concerned about their baby than your smell.
For more information, contact the Division of Fish & Wildlife at 317-232-4200 or dfw@dnr.IN.gov. If you need a wild animal control permit, please contact the DNR Permit Coordinator at 317-232-4102.
TOURNEY RESULT
The first Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney of the season took place last Monday evening with 37 anglers competing. To say it was a tough bite was an understatement. Only one keeper fish was carried to the scales. Keigan Albright and Blayne Leeman won the event and took “big fish” honors with one bass tipping the scales at 2.13 pounds.
