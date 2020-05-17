Turkey Run, Shades and Indiana Dunes state parks and selected others have resumed collecting entrance fees and are allowing admission to some of our state’s most beautiful areas. All other DNR properties will resume charging entrance fees and allow increased access by this weekend.
Marinas, nature centers and historic facilities are also reopening to the delight of many Hoosiers. A full breakdown of entrance and other fees is at stateparks.IN.gov/5062.htm.
Guests at all DNR properties should remember the following when visiting: Practice social distancing at all times, especially as you hike, picnic or use boat ramps. Keep a minimum of 6 feet from other individuals you encounter, for your safety and theirs.
Keep your group size small — fewer than 25 individuals is ideal. Bring your own drinking water and hand sanitizer. If you decide to picnic, bring and use a covering for your picnic table and take it with you when you leave.
BASS TOURNEY
The City of Firsts Bass Club recently staged a tourney on Lake Maxinkuckee near Culver. After the weigh-in it was the team of Brad Williams and Brad Worley coming away with the win. They carried in a five fish limit totaling 12.04 pounds. Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe snagged second place with five fish weighing 9.09 pounds. Third place went to Nathan Hubbell and Jim Petrowski with five bass dropping the scales at 9.01 pounds. A largemouth tipping the scales at 3.02 pounds earned Hubbell the tourney’s award for biggest bass.
RESERVOIR TOURNEY
Nearly 70 anglers took part in Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney, staged in less than ideal weather conditions. Needless to say all tournaments now practice proper social distancing plus other measures for the protection of everyone’s safety.
Brad Parsons and Ken Waisner took the other teams to school, winning the event with five largemouth bass totaling 11.90 pounds. Second place went to Matt Krieg and BJ Butcher with three fish weighing 7.60 pounds. Steve Kelley and Bill Paul rounded out third place, also earning the big bass honors, with two fish totaling 6.28 pounds. Their largest tipped the scales at 4.50 pounds.
