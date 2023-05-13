An attractive but highly destructive invasive insect is making headway in Indiana and the Department of Natural Resources seeks help in identifying the insect so that it can work to stop its spread.
Called spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), the pest is a major concern across most of the United States because of its adverse effect on fruit orchards, nurseries and the logging and wine industries.
Adults and nymphs of spotted lanternfly (SLF) have piercing-sucking mouthparts and feed on the vascular tissue of leaves, young shoots, branches and trunks of its hosts. Adults and older nymphs may feed in large populations. This extensive feeding results in oozing wounds on woody tissue, wilting and death of branches.
The lantern part of SLF’s name comes from the inflated portion of its head, which was once thought to be luminous. Its wings are grayish with black spots. Flying displays its hind wings, which are black, white and red with black spots.
In July 2021, a population of the insect was identified in Switzerland County, near the Ohio River. A second population was found in Huntington last July. The DNR Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology (DEPP) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have been monitoring both sites.
DEPP and the USDA continue to conduct surveys to find the insect’s presence elsewhere in the state, ascertain the extent of current infestations and determine what other management strategies to implement,
Hoosiers are asked to watch for and report sightings of egg masses of SLF in the coming weeks, and for nymphs and adults after that.
The spotted lanternfly nymphs and adults each have a very striking appearance. The colorful nymphs are similar in shape to some stink bugs. The adults resemble a very colorful moth. This invasive insect should be reported and destroyed since they pose a serious threat to the environment.
Inspection of areas and objects near trees-of-heaven, an invasive plant that is common in the Hoosier state, should be a priority because it is the insect’s preferred host tree. SLF typically lays its eggs on smooth surfaces, and eggs may be in sheltered locations or in crevices on trees, rocks, fences or other outdoor objects, which is part of the challenge of detecting them.
Egg masses are irregularly shaped and about 1 to 1½ inches long. The individual eggs resemble wheat kernels strung together in several rows. After laying eggs, the female deposits a protective coating over them that resembles silly putty. As this coating dries and is exposed to the elements it begins to crack and takes on the appearance of dried mud. There can be 30 to 50 eggs in each egg mass.
Nymphs and adults tend to cluster at the base of trees or lower trunk during the day and are more active at dusk or early evening. Infested trees can show significant deposits of honeydew and sooty mold around the base of the tree to the point where the base and surrounding ground may appear black. Tree sap oozing from wounds on trees and the honeydew may attract ants, bees, and wasps.
Hoosiers are also asked to inspect any articles such as logs, firewood, other tree parts, decorative grapevines, any other outdoor household articles and vehicles coming from Switzerland County, Huntington, or any other area identified as having an infestation.
Immediately report all suspected findings to 866-NO EXOTIC ((866) 663-9684) or DEPP@dnr.IN.gov, providing, at a minimum, the county of the find and contact information so DEPP staff can follow up.
KIDS FISHING CLINIC
Kokomo is home to one of the most unique and in-depth youth fishing programs you’ll find anywhere in the United States. This year’s 39th annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic is scheduled to begin July 17 and conclude with the graduation tourney July 29. The two-week long program will be open to the first 135 children between the ages of 6 to 15 who pre-register.
Sign ups will take place June 12 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Kokomo Conference and Event Center. Complete clinic details and registration forms will be available on the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic Facebook page as well as the Kokomo Tribune’s June 10 edition.
PADDLING CLASS
If you have an interest in canoeing or kayaking but are not sure where to start, here is a perfect opportunity.
The Wildcat Guardians will be hosting a canoeing/kayaking safety clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. The program will take place at Adam’s Mill Covered bridge near Cutler Indiana.
The program will cover types of paddles, paddling strokes, water safety among other topics. At the end of the clinic participants will be able to take part in a 1.2 mile canoe trip down the Wildcat Creek.
Registration is required. To sign up you can contact Garry Hill at 765-432-7682 or Mike Laughner at 765-210-9817
BENEFIT TOURNEY
Adams Auto Group and Mobility will be hosting a bass tournament benefiting this year’s Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic. The event will take place May 20 at the Kokomo Reservoir from sunrise (6:23 a.m.) to 2:30 p.m. Registrations will be taken at the public boat ramp prior to the tourney’s start time.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of fishing equipment and safety related items for the 135 children who will enroll in this summer’s youth fishing clinic.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• Aaron Brewer and Matt Gibson put it together taking first place and “big fish” honors at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. They swept the event with three largemouth bass totaling 5.11 pounds with their largest dropping the scales at 2.06 pounds. Cousins Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger reeled in second place with three fish weighing 4.48 pounds. Steve Kelley rounded out third place with one bass tipping the scales at 1.99 pounds.
• Paul Crow and Wayne Eades won first place at Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second place and “big fish” honors went to Wayne Nolder and Bob Rose with five bass totaling 8 pounds, 15 ounces, their largest topping out at 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Third place went to Bill and Jeremy Luster with one fish weighing 1 pound, 15 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.