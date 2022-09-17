Sweet September, the harbinger of autumn and with that comes the beginning of our bread and basket hunting seasons. Squirrel and dove season are already in full swing and the door swings wide open for the archery deer hunting season on Oct. 1.
Before long, social media will play host to many grip-and-grin photos of successful hunts. But, do platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram hurt or help when it comes to traditional activities like pursuing wild game?
Lets face it. The majority of our population does not hunt, roughly less than 10%. I am guilty, as most, of scrolling to see what’s happening in the lives of others. I don’t spend much time with posts about inspirational quotes, political views, new socks you bought or what you’re having for supper. But I will admit some of you are amazing cooks.
What I do like seeing are special moments of friends. I also like reading about outdoor activities that have meaningful impact, never to be forgotten, like a person’s first deer, regardless of their age or size of the animal taken. Success stories of fishermen and children, knowing they will have a positive influence, get my attention as well.
If you are a hunter and you participate in social media, you are almost certain to have seen posts flagged or removed because the platform has considered it “harmful content.” Unfortunately, these platforms are not transparent on what they consider harmful.
Even worse is when hunters turn against hunters. Some may believe in using traditional bows over crossbows, muzzleloaders over rifles, the list goes on. Do they ever stop to think maybe a person’s physical ability relegates them to use a horizontal bow instead of vertical? Or maybe another uses a high-powered rifle because that’s all they may own? As long as the person hunts ethically and legally, it should not matter. We are all on the same team.
To me, some of the problems that infect social media are the same problems that plague our society. Things like greed, quest for attention and egomania. We have all seen it. People who shamelessly try to chase sponsorships and those who share posts with lines of hashtags. Do you really care and does it really matter?
As a lifelong hunter and semi-user of social media, it never takes long to find a post that makes me laugh and not in a good way. For some, the thirst for attention can be so great they list every sponsor they can think of, when in reality the companies may have no relationship with the person. They do it simply because they may prefer their brand of product over everyone else’s. I think they want to give the impression of legitimacy. This can be a slippery slope straight to the sewage lagoon and portray the opposite outcome they intended.
One of my biggest pet peeves is when some attention grabber steals the joy from a newcomer. I’m sure you have seen it. Posts like “should have given that buck another year,” or “taking a deer with a rifle isn’t fair.” Talk about throwing an electronic wet blanket over your accomplishment.
Everyone, even the self-proclaimed master hunter, had to start somewhere. Even though you may have hunted for decades with a den full of trophies, there is no doubt you have never forgotten taking that first buck. It didn’t matter what size or gender the deer was, it was your very first trophy. A sacred act that welcomed you to the world of consumptive hunting.
I have always believed we should be respectful of those who may not hunt, just as they should be respectful of those of us who do. When it comes to social media, don’t think you will ever change the mind of anti-hunters. Non-hunters are another story, as they can be taught the benefits of hunting and all the positives sportsmen do for the environment, not for fish and game species but all forms of wildlife. The biggest conservationists in the country are hunters and fishermen.
From the beginning those of us who hunt start out with a fair amount of enemies in social media. In today’s world, many are disconnected from the reality of where meat comes from. Photos of dead animals are something they may not be accustomed to seeing. I am not saying our point of view is right and they are wrong. Remember what I said about respect for others? But when it comes to posting photos for the world to see, we can show some dignity and class for our way of life.
It doesn’t take but a minute to rub some dirt on a wound, move the animal a few feet so it isn’t laying in a pool of blood, or sticking the tongue back in its mouth.
Please do not think I am against social media because that’s not the case. Most of us carry super computers in our pockets, which gives us instant access to a worldwide platform to share our experiences. Social media and hunting are here to stay. So let’s use it to our advantage in a positive manner. It can do great harm but it can also provide realistic benefits while promoting our traditional heritage. It connects us in a way unfathomable just a few years back.
So how about this year we forget about all the self-promotion while leaving negative opinions or condescending comments at the door. Instead, congratulate every hunter, regardless of age, sitting behind their little buck or doe. In addition, always refuse to add fuel to the fire when keyboard warriors engage in arguments over ridiculous personal opinions.
