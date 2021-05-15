Remain calm — an invasion is getting ready to take place, but there is no reason to worry.
In the next several weeks, millions of Brood X cicadas will start to emerge from their subterranean hangouts. There is always a bit of excitement — but also a lot of unnecessary fear — during this normal cycle of nature.
This fascinating phenomenon is normal. Even though cicadas look gruesome, will be loud and plentiful and can damage some young trees, they are essentially harmless.
Currently, there are 12 different broods of 17-year periodical cicadas consisting of three different species. A Roman numeral designates each brood. This is the year of Brood X, which covers 15 states.
Brood X nymphs will emerge when the soil temperatures about 8 inches underground reach 65 degrees. A warm rain will often proceed large-scale emergence. They were expected to have emerged by now, but the soil has been too cool. But don’t worry, their time is near.
“It’s thought that by emerging in such large numbers, they overwhelm would-be predators to ensure that enough of them will live long enough to reproduce and perpetuate the brood,” said Megan Abraham, director of the DNR Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology.
Male cicadas make the noise most often associated with cicadas by using a special organ called a tymbal. The purpose of the large choruses you hear is to attract females.
While cicadas can damage smaller trees, treatment is not warranted in most cases. If you do have special or newly planted, sentimental, smaller-diameter trees they can be protected by covering with netting.
With the emergence of such a huge number of cicadas, you are likely to see cicada-killing wasps, which can be up to 2 inches long. These beastly looking winged creatures are nothing to be alarmed about, despite their horror-movie looks.
I am sure social media will go crazy after a few people spot them believing they are the infamous murder hornets, the large insects that showed up on the west coast last year. They are not.
“Because of climate differences these hornets cannot survive in Indiana or anywhere around the Midwest for that matter,” Abraham said.
The killer wasps attack cicadas in mid-air and use their massive, strong stingers to penetrate their shell. Once stung, their prey is paralyzed, taken back to the nest, and eaten by the wasp’s offspring grub. Sometimes called cicada hawks, cicada killers are actually here every year.
“Once their prey disappear, so will the cicada killers,” Abraham said. “That will likely be early fall.”
Cicada killers nest in the ground by burrowing up to 20 inches below the surface. As they dig their nests, they kick up dirt, which you may see at their nest openings.
Because cicada killers live in the ground, watch where you step. Avoid signs of nests. If you step on a cicada killer without wearing shoes, you will likely get stung on the foot. And if you step near a nest and disturb its resident, you could get stung elsewhere.
Avoiding cicada killers should be relatively easy because of their size and the tell-tale clues of nest location. If you get stung, treat it as you would any other sting from a bee or wasp.
There are more than 3,000 different species of cicadas around the world, residing on every continent except Antarctica.
I have been guilty on many occasions of referring to them as locusts, which they are not. Cicadas are true bugs in the order Hemiptera. Locusts are the swarming phase of a short-horned grasshopper family.
In Indiana, there are two basic groups of cicadas. Annual cicadas have a lifecycle of 2-3 years and do not have synchronized life cycles. Periodical cicadas have lifecycles that are synchronized to either 13 years or 17 years.
BASSMASTERS
A strong contingent of the City of Firsts Bassmasters traveled to Lake Monroe, checking another tournament of their summer schedule.
This time Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe took top honors with their limit of five largemouth bass totaling 12 pounds, 14 ounces. Nate Hubbell reeled in second place with three fish weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Jamie Petrowski and Tyler Gross rounded out third place with two fish weighing 5 pounds. Gross received the event’s award for biggest fish with a 3-pound, 9-ounce largemouth.
RESERVOIR TOURNEY
After nearly 3 inches of rain participants at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney had to contend with high and muddy water conditions. The team of Eric Kinney and Dennis McKee took first place and “big bass” honors with one fish tipping the scales at just over 2 pounds. Randy Reel snagged second with one fish topping out at 1.85 pounds.
