The opening of this year’s early archery deer hunting season is less than a month away.
Some, like me, usually wait until the first frost and leaves morph into their brilliant hues before hitting the forest floor. Yet there are many who collect great bucks during the warm, early days. But with the season just around the corner, are we hurting ourselves and not realizing it?
First, let’s start with your bow. Are you one who shot great last year before storing your equipment for the other 10 months? The best is to always have trust and confidence in your equipment. Regardless of how well you can shoot, it’s always good to verify before the season starts.
There are some who shoot a handful of arrows and call it good. Mainly I am referring to vertical bows. No matter how good you think you are, always spend some time at the range or backyard practicing. Consistency is key. A good hunter is familiar with their tools. A great hunter considers them an extension of their own body.
The next place we could be hurting ourselves is by either over or under scouting. It is easy to get excited. You have set trail cameras and check them every few days. You walk trails looking for fresh sign while trying to decipher travel patterns frequented by deer. But what is essentially happening is scent is being left everywhere you go and the deer are being pushed out of the area you plan on hunting.
Then the other side of the coin is where a person has hunted the same woodlot for years. He knows the land, travel corridors, bedding and feeding areas. What he may not realize is that the general area’s land use may have changed. Fields routinely planted in corn or beans could now be growing wheat. Maybe the adjoining landowner has selectively harvested his woods of timber. Deer that used to feed or bed in your woods now find his has better habitat.
The best practice is to carefully pick the spots and time to scout and check cameras. It’s OK to be diligent, but don’t push. It is easy to get excited with each passing day and if you find yourself pushing hard and spending a lot of time in the places you hunt, be sure to let the area rest before the big day comes. There is still time.
But if you are like the majority of us, the rigorous demands of life can eat away at our available free time. Things like faith, work, family, home and community can and should be a priority. When this happens always remember the principle of the three “cans.”
Go hunting when you can, do the best you can, and be glad you can!
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Indiana DNR is seeking applicants to volunteer for Snapshot Indiana, a volunteer science trail camera project that collects information about Indiana wildlife. Applicants must have access to at least 10 acres of private land and have no bait or feed near where the camera will be set.
Selected applicants host a DNR-provided trail camera on their property during October and November and then return the camera to DNR. Camera hosts will receive the best photos from their camera after all photos are processed. You can learn more or submit an application at on.IN.gov/SnapshotIndiana.
TOURNEY RESULTS
Chance Taskey and Jeff Carnley took top honors at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with three fish totaling 4.69 pounds. Steve Kelley and Randy Austin brought in second place with two bass weighing 4.32 pounds. Third place and the weekly event’s award for biggest bass went to the father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel with one fish tipping the scales at 2.71 pounds.
Paul Crow and Wayne Eads left winners after Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with five largemouth bass totaling 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second place and honors for big fish went to Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with two fish weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces, with their largest topping out at an ounce shy of 3 pounds.
