This winter’s weather has taken us on a roller coaster of a ride.
Warm one week then subfreezing the next and back and forth. Because of this, some people have been able to forgo winterizing their boats and instead have enjoyed plying area waters, experiencing good success, I might add.
“This is the first time I have had my boat out in the middle of January and I plan on taking it out again this week,” said Jerry Capshaw.
The truth is fishing in the winter can be as good as it is in the summer. Winter can be such a great time to fish because freshwater species group up so if you find one, chances are there are many others close by. But there are some caveats to fishing in a boat during our coldest season.
First is choose your days wisely because, after all, it is winter. Avoid days with strong winds or water conditions that may not be conducive for fishing. Weather is always exaggerated when on the water. If it’s cold out it will be colder on the water. The same goes for wind.
While you may be tempted to stick to your regular springtime and summer fishing schedule of holidays and weekends, wintertime fishing in cold weather is a bit more touch-and-go. Because the weather drastically affects fish activity levels, some of the best conditions for fishing depend on when Mother Nature decides to present us with a cold front. Fish feed just before the passing of these, so if you can be out on the lake just before the front passes, you’re going to catch a heap of fish.
Regardless of the weather, the best time to fish during the winter months is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you go any earlier or later, the bites may be fewer and farther between.
Probably the most important aspect of wintertime fishing is keeping yourself warm. Frostbite is real, and it can set in fast, especially if your hands or feet end up wet. Look for insulated, waterproof boots or shoes and two pairs of gloves — one pair of insulated gloves to keep your fingers warm and another pair of fingerless gloves for when you need to be more dexterous. Wear long underwear for an added layer of warmth, as well as thick socks and a good hat to keep your head and ears warm. And of course, you’ll need a pair of good coveralls and a winter coat.
If you’re concerned about getting your clothing wet, there are waterproofing sprays available online that will give you added protection. Wear layers and avoid cotton. Synthetic fabrics or wool are best. When cotton gets wet, it’ll freeze you in your tracks.
If you typically use lures during the spring and summer months, you’re going to have a tough time catching fish in the cold. When the weather turns frigid, both fish and their live food sources move more slowly than they do when it’s warm. Because of this, live bait is usually better to use in the winter than lures. If you do choose artificial lures use those made for vertical jigging or types that are made for slow presentations.
If you insist on using lures even in winter, select ones that have either hair or feathers attached. This will help maintain action in the cold water. Also, select artificial bait that has the potential to catch multiple species of fish and reduce your lure size. Because the cold reduces a fish’s metabolism, they aren’t going to go for the big stuff. Two to three inch lures are going to catch the most fish. Also, consider using attractants for soft plastic lures. Because fish aren’t as hungry in the cold, attractants will encourage them to bite and hold on once they do.
It should be obvious, but not everyone takes their safety into account when it comes to winter fishing. Believe it or not, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, January and February are the months with the greatest boating fatalities, so play it safe!
Make sure you have a life jacket for each person on board your boat — it’s the law. You should be wearing it over your coat. Life jackets don’t work if they’re on the boat and you’re in the water. Look into investing in a built-in boarding ladder or a rope with loops to assist you in getting back on board if you do happen to fall overboard.
And finally, don’t forget the food. Pack plenty of high-energy foods for your trip. Granola bars are great because you can eat them with your gloves on. And don’t forget a thermos (or two). Having hot coffee out on a cold lake is a godsend and hot soup for lunch is even better.
HUNTER ED. CLASS
An Indiana Hunter Education class is planned for March 4. The 10-hour program will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kirkendal Outdoor Education Center located in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Rd.
This one-and-done program is mandatory for all those born after Dec. 31, 1986, before purchasing a valid Indiana hunting license. Certifications are good for life. An apprentice license is available to those who are unsure if hunting is for them before taking the class.
Students have the opportunity to learn complete firearms safety, whether in the field or at home. Everything is covered including handguns, rifles, shotguns and muzzle loading equipment. Archery safety measures are also presented. Other topics include tree stand safety and wildlife identification. Participants will also learn about first aid, conservation, game care and hunter ethics.
To become a certified graduate of Indiana’s hunter ed. curriculum, students must complete 10-hours of classroom instruction and obtain at least 70% correct on the 100-question final examination. Although there is no age requirement for those attending the program, it’s highly recommended students under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult.
To register go to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website and click on the hunter ed. classroom instruction.
