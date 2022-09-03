Indiana’s wild deer herd is valuable commodity for many reasons.
With archery deer hunting season just around the corner, hunters are already talking about it. It’s the time of year when Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) begins to pop up in our whitetail deer.
How hard it hits can be anyone’s guess. The presence of EHD has already been confirmed in Franklin County after DNR officials sent samples of dead deer tissue to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs.
EHD is a viral disease that affects whitetail deer, but is not known to infect humans. The disease is common in the United States and has been present in Indiana for decades. It is fatal to deer. Some die every year in varying numbers.
EHD is transmitted to deer from infected midge flies, what some call “no-see-ums,” or biting gnats. After becoming infected, deer quickly develop a fever and die within a couple days. In most cases, infected deer will search for water to relieve their fever then die nearby. There is no evidence EHD has negative effects on deer that do not become infected.
Cases of EHD peak from late summer to early autumn but once fall sets in with frost and cooler temps they drop off quickly as midges begin to die. The DNR is currently monitoring other recent reports from counties in the southern portion of the state. Although EHD can have a serious impact on deer numbers in certain areas, the DNR believes this year’s outbreak should not affect deer hunting season.
Joe Caudell, state research biologist for the DNR, said it is a normal disease deer get.
“We always have a few deer that die from it every year,” he explained.
The disease, which does not affect humans and doesn’t pose serious risks to livestock, comes with symptoms like disorientation and a lack of fear of humans.
Deer with this disease may also appear feverish, have a pronounced swelling of their head, neck, tongue and eyelids and may display weakness, circling and other odd neurological signs.
“Sometimes we get reports of them having patchy hair and we think that’s just from them rolling around on the ground. Basically these deer have a high fever, and so they’re often times found disoriented around water or walking in circles,” Caudell said.
These symptoms are the reason they are sometimes referred to as “zombie” deer.
Not all deer that are bitten by an infected midge die. Unlike some other diseases, it is safe to eat a deer that has/had EHD. No research has shown that the virus can be spread to humans or pets. Even direct bites from a midge fly carrying the disease is of no known threat to animals other than deer.
According to Caudell, Indiana experiences a big outbreak every five to seven years, and the last one was in 2019. He noted some counties like Franklin and Dearborn County see an uptick in EHD a couple years after a big outbreak, but he did say these outbreaks are becoming more common.
“Even in other states that didn’t really have large outbreaks in the past of EHD are experiencing these regular occurrences,” he noted.
If anyone comes across deer showing symptoms, it’s important not to approach them.
“Typically we tell people to stay back from them. If it’s a deer in an area that somebody could hit so like if it’s standing on the side of the road we recommend them getting in touch with local law enforcement,” he added.
Caudell also said it’s important for landowners to report dead deer they find on their property. This helps various DNR department’s track and manage the disease.
“If you see a deer acting strange or if you find multiple dead deer in a single area we want to hear about it,” said Michelle Benavidez Westrich, DNR wildlife health biologist.
To report a suspected case, go to on.IN.gov/sickwildlife. “Due to the high volume of reports, a DNR biologist will only contact individuals who submit a report if more information is needed; however, all reports are valuable for tracking purposes,” advised Westrich.
