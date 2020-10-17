Living as we do here in the Midwest, it is sometimes easy to forget what a beautiful place it is.
After all, we don’t have majestic mountains reaching the sky. There is no seashore lapping against quiet beaches. Our most convenient view involves expanses of corn and soybeans. But a short drive can still leave you mesmerized, by spectacular sites of Indiana in the fall.
On the wings of cold, crisp air comes the change of color. Fields turned gold by temperature and time. Woodlots and creek bottoms appear as if by magic with vibrant splotches of gold, orange and red. It can be tough trying to concentrate while travelling.
The weather continues to be great, making it an even more perfect time for a drive. You don’t even have to go far to find scenic vistas that can almost take your breath away.
An hour or two spent in the country during this time of year can do amazing things for an overburdened mind and a short walk among the trees does wonder for the soul.
With this once a year beauty also comes the much heralded early archery deer hunting season. To some, this is the equivalent of a national holiday, thankfully much longer than a single day.
October is a fantastic time to be in the woods. Most mornings are comfortably cool and days pleasant. Being in a tree stand or blind as the sun slowly creeps over the horizon is a treasure worth getting out of bed extra early.
Although the methods in which we enjoy our outdoor pursuits have changed, the outdoor tradition has not. There was a time when the American hunter lived in the environment of the game he sought. Hunting was a necessity. It was a practical endeavor with an obvious end. Outdoor knowledge was an important tool of the profession — without it you starved.
Hunters of years gone by were ever conscious of outdoor life. They were quick to notice a change in wind direction and could forecast tomorrow’s weather by today’s sunset. There were no magazines, tapes or instructional DVDs.
Since wild game no longer plays a role in our existence, a great deal of outdoor lore has suffered the same fate as flintlock rifles and buckskin clothing. But in our urbanized society, hunting has taken on another key importance.
Thanks to sportsmen and their conservation movement, the good old days of deer hunting is now! We have more whitetail deer in today’s age than when Columbus first set foot on this great land. Hunters play a crucial role in proper game management and the funding of conservation efforts for most game and non-game species. Seasons are set by wildlife specialists in an effort to keep exploding populations in check.
For a large sector of our outdoor minded population, hunting is entrenched in our primal instinct. Let’s face it, tall buildings, IPhones and computer chat rooms are not the answer for people seeking true contentment. Many yearn for a plot of green, an untrammeled scenic view or mere glimpses of wildlife.
We dream of someday owning a wilderness cabin where we can retreat when the pressures of modern times become hard to endure. Not to completely escape, but a chance to unwind unobstructed, and regroup. This small moment in time gives us a renewed positive outlook and regained vigor to attack those challenges when we return. Many people are still creatures of our natural environment even though we have become entrenched in the intricate machinery of modern economics.
Our early archery season provides a close-up and personal involvement with our outdoor world and no animal fits the bill better than our whitetail deer.
With Indiana suffering the same urbanization as other Midwestern states, each year development encroaches into many natural areas. Yet, as habitat is lost and the number of hunters increases our whitetail deer herd continues to thrive.
There is not a single Indiana county void of whitetail deer or hunting opportunities. It’s to the point where bow hunters are allowed to take part in special urban deer hunts within the confines of some of Indiana’s largest cities. Unlike other big-game animals that languish or completely disappear from a changing landscape, whitetail deer remain robust.
Deer appeal to almost every type of hunter from the rugged and determined traditional still hunter to the one-day-a-year gun hunter. This beloved animal wears the crown among most big-game animals. They can humble the most experienced outdoorsman yet in some cases provide the first time hunter with instant success. Although no hunter can ever be certain of notching a tag, there is never a reason to feel inadequate when taking part in this outdoor activity.
Regardless of success, any person who takes the opportunity to spend the day outdoors, especially during our beautiful fall season will have a good hunt!
