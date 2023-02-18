February can sometimes be considered a “pale” month in terms of outdoor opportunities.
The door has closed on the majority of hunting seasons. Sketchy weather can make ice-fishing non-existent, like this year. High or muddy waters can also force open water anglers to forgo their favorite pastime for days at a time.
But our second month can be one of the best in terms of seeing one of our state’s most elusive creatures — coyotes.
One reason is that our second month is the coyote mating season. They are known to cover vast areas of land while searching for a suitable mate. Because of their increased mobility during this time of year, they are more likely to be seen during daylight hours.
Another reason sightings increase during February is due to reduced cover. Trees and weeds are bare. Snow cover also makes them easier to spot. The brown, black and buff coat of a coyote in motion makes them easily seen against a white background.
In late April they normally bear a litter of five to 10 pups. Their den openings are about the size of a pie pan and are often located in a bank or hillside or may even be an enlarged groundhog burrow.
I’ll never forget seeing my first coyote. It was the mid 1970s when a group of us were upland bird hunting in Cass County when it came bounding across a picked corn field. Naturally, I thought it was someone’s dog, until it spotted us then took off like a rocket, traversing that field in a matter of seconds. Now, in today’s age, it’s possible to see them almost anywhere including in the middle of our state’s most populated urban areas.
Records indicate coyotes inhabited Indiana as early as 1816, though the species likely were around well before that time. Bounties on coyotes were in place in Indiana through the late 1960s. Despite this persecution by early settlers and later residents, coyotes still persisted.
Today, coyotes occupy all of Indiana, no matter the habitat type or amount of development. Kokomo is no different than any other town in Indiana, or across the United States for that matter. Coyotes have become part of life in urban America and have carved out a healthy existence in many metropolitan areas. They howl in subdivisions, trot across busy roads and dig dens close to shopping centers.
These predators are by far the human hunter’s closest occupational relative. Our obsession with them stems from their obvious parallels and their reputed lust for “our” game animals. But what makes them truly fascinating is their extreme adaptability and opportunism.
These canine predators affect our world with relentless precision. With that comes controversy. Are they Mother Nature’s way of maintaining the balance of small game animals or are they wanton killers? The answer becomes less clear as their range has grown to include many urban areas.
While our four-footed neighbors are bound to make some residents nervous, there is little need to feel threatened. Coyotes thrive because of their ability to avoid contact with people. Learning to be wary is a primary part of a pup’s upbringing.
But tell that to a farmer who raises small livestock. Tell that to someone who has lost a family pet. You could also mention me when I caught three coyotes nearly making a meal out of one of our pups several years back, which required a trip to the vet.
For the most part, these cousins of the canine manage to operate unobserved due to their normally nocturnal instincts; although there are times they are seen in daylight hours. They may be frequent visitors to your own backyard, but normally not while you’re awake.
Many who cross paths with these animals easily mistake them for an unleashed dog. Sporting large ears and bushy tail they do resemble a small German Shepherd. In this area adult coyotes typically weigh-in between 25-35 pounds but can grow larger. Their thick coat can make them look much bigger. One distinct difference is their tail, which they never carry above the level of their back, instead of curved upwards like domestic dogs.
Coyotes are opportunistic feeders and are highly adaptive to their surroundings. One reason they have continued to persist in large numbers is because of their varied diet. They are attracted to readily available food sources. Their preferred foods are small mammals, such as mice, moles, rabbits and fawns, which make up the bulk of their smorgasbord. But, in rare instances, they have also been known to take small, unattended pets and livestock which have saddled them with the ire of some homeowners, this one included.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources does not tract population numbers on coyotes, but they do conduct an annual survey where selected deer hunters in each of Indiana’s 92 counties log all wildlife sightings, which has provided some insight. In 1992, the first year the survey was introduced, sportsmen reported seeing 10 coyotes per one thousand hours of hunting. By 1995 the index doubled, reaching 20 sightings and that number continues to grow.
Coyote populations are kept at respectable levels through regulated hunting and trapping seasons which has become more liberal over the past several years. Currently the season runs from mid-October to mid-March. A hunting or trapping license is required, unless an Indiana resident is hunting or trapping on land they own. In addition, Indiana law allows landowners or a person with written permission from a landowner, to take coyotes year-round on private property.
Before thinking our state’s largest carnivore poses a serious problem, understand that these animals are an important part of our natural landscape and deserve their place, just like you and I.
