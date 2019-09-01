For many sportsmen and women, the month of September is considered a gateway.
Labor day marks the end of summer and the beginning of our beautiful fall season, although the calendar may say otherwise. It’s also a time when the door swings open for several of our most popular hunting seasons.
Hunting and fishing have a long history in Indiana. Hoosiers have contributed to conservation since the first hunting license was sold back in 1901. With future generations in mind, regulated hunting and fishing was established to protect fish and wildlife species from being overharvested.
The majority of proceeds generated from the sale of licenses has gone directly into managing all fish and wildlife as well as the habitats they live in furthering conservation and increased opportunities for outdoor recreation.
People like George Barber get it. At 82 years old he still purchases his small game hunting license every year.
“Even though I rarely get out any more I still buy one because of what the money goes for,” he stated. “People don’t realize the money helps everyone, whether they hunt or not.”
He couldn’t be more right.
The overall success would not have been possible without our “users pay, everyone benefits” model which is still in effect today. In addition to license revenues, an excise tax on various hunting and fishing equipment is dedicated solely to the conservation of fish and wildlife.
Taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, boat motors and motorboat fuel are collected for the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) program administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This funding is returned back to the states based on the number of hunting and fishing licenses sold.
Since 1937 more than $20 billion have been distributed across the nation for conservation measures aimed at our natural resources. Indiana has received $300 million including nearly $18 million in 2018 alone.
These funds have helped the DNR acquire more than 20,000 acres of public-use land. These wide-open spaces are available to everyone for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreational activities.
Funding generated from licenses also help build new habitat, shooting ranges and public access areas. It even helps pay for wildlife viewing areas such as the popular handicapped accessible, raised platform, located at Jasper Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, where thousands gather annually to watch sandhill cranes.
So just how important are the sale of hunting and fishing licenses? Pretty significant when considering they contribute to almost 90 percent of all funding for the Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife.
Recreation related to fish and wildlife (including hiking and wildlife watching) is a $1.7 billion industry benefiting many businesses and contributes to the enriched quality of life many Hoosiers desire.
Support from hunters and anglers are critical to sustaining healthy fish and wildlife populations and to provide recreational opportunities for current and especially future generations of Hoosiers. So for every license sold, consider it an investment to our future.
TOURNEY RESULTS
• The team of Doug Pence and Troy Yundt ran away from the field at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney. They won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 11.16 pounds.
Scott Leisure and Chris White reeled in second place with four fish weighing 7.97 pounds. Ethan Miller and Adam Blanknberger rounded out third place with four largemouth bass dropping the scales at 6.65 pounds. The “big bass” of the contest, a 4.72 largemouth, was brought in by the team of Henry Cavazos and Wayne Eads.
• Wayne Nolder and Bob Rose came away with the win at Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir, with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Second place and honors for the biggest bass went to Wayne Eads and Paul Crow with one fish tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 5 ounces.
