Kokomo’s Jack Feightner was a consummate hunter. He was admired by many, not because of his successful hunting accomplishments, but because of his grace and class. He was considered the grand old gentleman of the great outdoors.
Before his death in 2015 at the age of 88, Feightner traveled to places like the Arctic, British Columbia, Alaska and the western states in pursuit of North America’s premier big-game animals.
Feightner’s love of hunting our continent’s wildlife was a lifelong passion, one which he was enormously successful. However, it did take a backseat to his love for his family and our environment.
I‘ll never forget one particular visit with him.
“Look at that, John,” he said with a gleam in his eyes, as two mallards waddled across his drive while I visited him at his beautiful home located on the south edge of Kokomo.
I couldn’t believe something as simple and common as two wayward ducks could evoke such intimate pleasure, especially from a man who had traveled the globe and taken nearly every species of large and dangerous game. His breathtaking trophy room offers proof of that.
Now, Feightner’s son Damon wants to preserve his father’s legacy by providing free tours to interested groups where they can view nearly every species of North American big game.
“I want to see others enjoy the beautiful mounts Dad accumulated through his life and the places he hunted,” Damon said.
To a hunter or anyone with an outdoor interest, the spacious room adorned with wood beams is home to dozens of professionally preserved animal species. Some, which include polar bears, timber wolves, grizzly bears, moose, mountain lions and many more. Even a muskox, taken several years before his death, greets you when walking in.
“I want people to utilize this,” Damon added. “I would love to see groups such as the Boy Scouts, environmental clubs or any interested group come in and see these mounts because it’s something most will not see without going to some type of museum.”
If you have an interest in seeing Jack Feightner’s trophy room you can contact Damon Feightner at 765-252-8850 to schedule a tour.
