There are two lifetime memories associated with turkey hunting. The first is taking your first longbeard. The second is watching someone else collect their first bird. Kris Workman experienced both.
Before the season opened Workman, his brother Steve and good friend Josh Trine had made plans to hunt Indiana’s premier gamebird. All three were beginners and were looking forward to spending time in the woods with the hopes of someone collecting their first gobbler. Details were worked out, equipment readied and all they needed was for the season to open.
It actually started with a progression. Steve started hunting several years back but had yet to collect a mature tom. Then he talked his brother Kris into joining him.
“Josh has always wanted to hunt turkeys but didn’t have a place to go so we asked if he wanted to come along with us as well,” said Kris. “I had never been before but have hoped to go someday so when they asked I could not have been more excited,” Trine said.
As daylight began streaking the eastern sky the three had taken their place on a Miami County farm where the Workman’s had permission to hunt. “I heard turkeys start to gobble and to say I was excited is an understatement,” said Trine.
Kris and his friend had decided to sit together while Steve took a position in another section of the woods. It wasn’t long after daylight that Kris and Trine heard a distant gun shot echo through the landscape. They were both hopeful that Steve had notched his tag on his first gobbler. They were right. Steve, the older of the brothers, had taken a gobbler sporting a 10-inch beard with spurs over an inch long. “Josh and I could not have been happier and that alone made our hunt memorable,” Kris mentioned. The two friends spent the rest of the day hunting. Even though they saw birds neither had a chance to take one.
Through the next week they both spent several evenings hunting. “We got close a couple times but never had any come within range,” Kris explained. It wasn’t until a week later when Trine decided to go alone. “Kris had to work and couldn’t go so I thought I’d try it on my own,” Trine said.
He took his place on the forest floor after setting up his decoy. “I have heard that some people call way too much and I didn’t want to make that mistake,” he explained. It wasn’t long before he noticed a turkey headed his direction. He watched in excitement as the large bird closed the distance. With his gun shouldered the bird came to within 30 yards when he slowly squeezed the trigger. He was soon standing over his first ever wild turkey. “Even though I’ve hunted deer all of my life I was shaking like a leaf,” Trine said. He collected a gobbler sporting two beards instead of the normal one.
“I cannot thank Kris and Steve enough for all they did for me,” Trine said with appreciation. “Because of them I not only got my first turkey but also a memory of a lifetime.”
“I was glad Steve and Josh both scored and that alone made my season,” said Kris, who had yet to take a bird. It wasn’t until a few days later when Kris had another opportunity to go. Although the younger of the brothers had hunted a few times in previous years he was still turkeyless. It was shortly after daylight when he noticed birds pitching down from their nightly roost. “It was crazy,” he explained. “After they were on the ground several toms saw my decoys and sprinted right to them. One even began attacking my decoy.” Needless to say it didn’t take long before he was standing over his first ever wild turkey.
One of the allures of hunting is sometimes you never know what the season may hold. The three are newcomers to the traditional activity and all three encountered success. “None of us will ever forget it,” said the three friends. “None of us could ever be more thankful. Some people say turkeys are a dumb bird but they are the smartest dumb bird you’ll ever see,” Kris said with a laugh.
Sometimes a hunting experience can create a memory that will last a lifetime. For this group of hunters it will last for three.
KIDS CLINIC BENEFIT TOURNEY
A large group of anglers gathered at the Kokomo Reservoir to take part in a benefit tourney to help raise funds for this year’s 39th-annual Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic. Adams Auto Group and Mobility sponsor the annual event.
Aaron Brewer won first place and “big bass” honors with five largemouth totaling 13.52 pounds. His largest weighed in at 5.17 pounds. Brad Parsons and Ken Waisner came in second with five fish weighing 12.43 pounds. Ryan Reel and Danny McQuinn rounded out third place with five fish topping out at 12 pounds.
KOKOMO BASS ANGLERS
The Kokomo Bass Anglers recently came off a tourney staged on Winona Lake. Wayne Eades swept the event taking first place and “big fish” honors with five largemouth bass totaling 10 pounds, 8 ounces with his largest tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Second place went to Jim Lorts with five fish weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Scott Vollmer claimed third with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces.
DELPHI-DELCO TOURNEY
Paul Crow and Wayne Eades won last Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held on Mississinewa Reservoir with five fish totaling 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Terry Roe reeled in second and “big bass” honors with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 4 ounces with his largest tipping the scales at 1 pound, 13 ounces. Jim Helvig brought in third place with two fish weighing 3 pounds.
