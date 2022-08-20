Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.