Each year during the final weekend in September magic takes place. It all happens on a rural Cass County farm owned by Jim and Shirley Rogers. For 17 years the Rogers graciously lend their sprawling land to members of the Freedom Hunt. It’s no coincidence it takes place during Indiana’s special youth-only deer hunting season.
The Freedom Hunt provides children with mental and physical disabilities an opportunity to take in a true outdoor experience. Thanks to a host of support staff, these kids get to explore a full weekend of camping, fishing and deer hunting. For most of the young participants, this is the first time they have smelled the pleasing aroma of smoke wafting from a large campfire, wind blowing through the tops of boundless trees and the symphonic sound of water coursing its way down the Eel River.
Up until this point, for many of these children, the only outdoor experience they may have encountered was from a patch of asphalt or slab of concrete. The Freedom Hunt provides much more.
This year was special as 16 youth hunters succeeded in collecting 12 deer. The event begins on a Friday when hunters and their own personal adult guides arrive into camp. These kids were given hunting clothes, boots and other equipment, which become theirs to keep. The kids also dined on three meals a day cooked over an open campfire and cook tent. It seems food always tastes better when cooked over an open fire in an outdoor setting.
The event was founded by area businessman and avid hunter, Steve Griffey. In 2005 Griffey knew a similar program held in Missouri for disabled American Veterans. “I thought back then it would be great to have a similar event aimed towards children with special needs,” Griffey said. He began enlisting the help of volunteers who would serve as guides, cooks, and other support staff. Today that special group of people totals nearly 100.
Kids taking part in this year’s event suffer from things like heart disease, epilepsy, cancer and mobility issues. They sure didn’t ask for it and sure don’t deserve it. Yet they live each day with a zeal that most adults only dream of.
But make no mistake, this event not only provides a lifetime experience for the children but the adults as well. Many of us agreed it was nice to leave day-to-day routines behind, if only for a while, to help provide these children something outside the realm of their daily lives.
“It almost makes me feel kind of bad,” said guide Roger Eubank, as he rubbed the three day stubble that accumulated on his chin. “As adults, we often talk about the pressures we deal with in our jobs, family life etc.,” he continued. “Yet these kids deal with a lot worse, every single day, yet they never complain and take each day as a gift.”
This was the first year Hink Hinkle served as a new guide. “I have never experienced anything like this,” he said. “My hunter was confined to a wheelchair and succeeded in taking his first deer,” he added. “It was something neither of us will ever forget.”
Griffey and his co-director Brad Rozzi are extremely thankful for the people and sponsors who make it possible. “We could not do it without them,” said Griffey. He wanted to thank Baker Supply, Grindstone Charlies, Frank Simpson Deer Processing, QC Communications, Russiaville IGA and Hershberger and Sons for their support.
As the hunt grew to a close, many of the young participants talked about their weekend experiences. Things like seeing their very first deer or wild turkeys. Seeing the woods slowly come to life with the first wisps of daylight or catching their first fish. Adults also stood around expressing their feelings of being part of something life changing.
As Griffey sat back listening to the weekend accounts a slow calm came over him. After months of diligent work he felt peace deep inside. It’s nice to know because of him and all the volunteers a unique, positive outdoor experience was afforded to children who may have never got the chance. However, to the rest of us it was physical proof there are still many good people who believe in doing great things.
TOURNEY RESULTS
The City of Firsts Bass Club recently came off their final tournament of the season, held on Lake Freeman. Even though the group had to contend with low water conditions, many still took their place at the scales during weigh in.
Tyler and Nick Peters claimed first place with three bass totaling eight pounds. A 3.08-pound largemouth also gave them the tourneys “big fish” award. Second place went to Calvin Fitch with three fish totaling six pounds. Joe Allen and Ray Franks rounded out third place with one fish dropping the scales at one pound, four ounces.
Members of the Delphi-Delco bass tourney also concluded their season with a tourney held on Mississinewa Reservoir. First place ended in a tie between the teams of Kyle Hobbs and Keith Milburn along with duo of Paul Crow and Wayne Eades. Both teams carried four largemouth to the scales weighing seven pounds, eight ounces. Second place went to Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with three bass weighing five pounds, eight ounces.
