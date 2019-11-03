In early October, this column detailed the stroke of good luck encountered by area resident Dennis Freidline.
To recap, he beat 1-in-56,000 odds and won a new rifle and the opportunity to hunt elk in Tennessee’s premier elk hunting unit 1. All on one raffle ticket sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation and Best of the West (BOTW) television series.
It all came together several weeks ago when he left his home west of Kokomo. Making the trip sentimental was the fact that he was accompanied by his friends Brett and Luke Patton. They were the ones who actually led him to purchase a small farm in the hills of the Volunteer State and being put in a position to buy the raffle ticket.
After arriving in Caryville, Tennessee, he met his guides, Daryl Peterson and Terence “T” Knudson, hosts of Best of the West.
“They were some of the most gracious and humble people and I thoroughly enjoyed hearing their stories of past hunts,” said Freidline.
A retiree of Kokomo’s UPS, Freidline is a lifelong hunter and has taken in countless outdoor experiences.
“But this was one of the best seven days of hunting I have ever had,” he explained. “I have waited 54 years to actually see elk in the wild and I never guessed it would be in Tennessee under these circumstances.”
He went on to explain during the first few days his emotions and excitement overwhelmed him.
“I was all jacked up about hunting and taking an elk, but after a while I began to settle down and enjoy the entire experience,” he said.
“I’ve always heard God works in mysterious ways,” he added. “That became evident when my name was pulled from 56,000 entries and that it was all about killing a giant bull.”
It didn’t take him long to realize otherwise.
After hunting hard for the first few days the trip began to take on a different tone. Filmed for an upcoming BOTW TV show, Freidline was at times uncomfortably conscious of the camera filming their every move.
“After a couple days I became used to it and didn’t even realize they were filming,” he mentioned.
Freidline soon recognized how winning the raffle wasn’t strictly about the harvest.
“What it was really about was the creation of lifelong memories, moving life forward and being extremely fortunate to personally live a great story.”
During his hunt, he had several opportunities at taking elk.
“I had a decent shot at a really great bull but for some reason it just didn’t feel right, so I passed,” he explained.
We all know that hunting can be a game of chance where nothing is guaranteed. But as his luck would have it, he ended up taking a bull during the last hour of the last day of his hunt.
“I had some really close shots but Daryl and T asked that I take one with some distance between us,” he explained. “The gun I won was a BOTW 6.5 PRC which is made for long distance shooting plus those guys are expert marksman.”
Freidline connected on his bull at just over 200 yards. At the guns report the elk dropped in his tracks.
“The feelings that rushed through my body at that moment are indescribable,” he stated.
In the end, Freidline learned the adventure had really nothing to do about harvesting an animal.
“It’s all about the entire ride,” he added. “Taking a chance on a raffle ticket led me to meeting Daryl and T. It was also about sharing my hunt with my best friend, Bret Patton, and his son Luke, who I’ve watched grow up. It was about running into the same bull we nicknamed “marshmallow” because we got so close to him it felt like we could almost feed him marshmallows.
“It was also about missing the heck out of my wife, Angie, and realizing what she means to me. It was about my friend Jack Moss from Ohio, who sent me encouraging texts every morning,” he went on to say.
“It was more about the pure richness of the entire experience and being able to take in a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he added sincerely. “And besides, how many people can actually say they have taken a bull elk from Tennessee?” he added with a smile.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
A contingent of City of Firsts Bassmasters members traveled to Lake Cumberland for their end-of-the-season finale. The team of Dave Parkhurst and Calvin Fitch won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
Jamie Petrowski and Nathan Hubbell snagged second with three fish dropping the scales at 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Petrowski had the tourney’s award for biggest fish after boating a smallmouth bass tipping the scales at 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third place went to Brad Williams and Cody Oliver with seven bass topping out at 5 pounds, 4 ounces.
Note: There is no size limit on spotted largemouth bass caught from Lake Cumberland.
