I have always loved seeing a friend encounter a stroke of good luck. Do you ever dream of catching a lucky break? Many times a person can help make his or her own good fortune.
No doubt most of the times it’s the opposite, we hear of hard-scrabble stories. But one person who has stepped into what most hunters would consider a dream is Dennis Freidline. His streak of fortune is attributed to what I believe is karma.
Freidline, a retiree from Kokomo UPS, has been a passionate outdoorsman since childhood. More importantly, he has also believed in giving back to the activities he enjoys and our natural resources. He either donates annually or belongs to many wildlife oriented clubs such as Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, National Wild Turkey Foundation, Quail Unlimited and a host of others.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said, while describing why he belongs to so many conservation organizations.
“Heck, I’ll always pay for a membership or buy raffle tickets to support what other people are doing. They are the ones doing all the work, like creating habitat and public access areas, just so people like me can enjoy the fruits of their hard labor, so it’s the least I can do,” he added appreciatively.
And it was one raffle ticket that landed him the dream any sportsman could ask for.
His story actually began seven years ago when he bought a small farm in the hills of Tennessee from former Kokomo resident Brett Patton. As you would expect from someone so benevolent when it comes to our natural resources, he joined and annually supports the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation. Forged as the charitable arm of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the TWRF lends strength in defending compromised wildlife and imperiled habitat. They also provide numerous free, hunting activities for youth and some adults.
“Their mission is what I have always believed in as well,” he explained, “so I will always support them.”
For years Freidline purchased raffle tickets supporting the TWRF cause.
“I always just considered it my yearly contribution,” he said jokingly.” I never have, or ever expected to win anything.”
But that changed in July.
This year’s grand prize was a fully guided elk hunt in the remote regions of Tennessee. From 1865 until 2000, elk were void in the Volunteer State. But 19 years ago elk were reintroduced in remote regions. Since then their populations have flourished to the point where hunting is now utilized as an important management tool.
Limited opportunities are currently provided to a select few who will have the chance to hunt the majestic creatures. To take part in this type of hunt is considered coveted.
“I didn’t answer the phone when they originally called because I thought it was a telemarketer,” he explained. “I asked my wife, Angie, who do we know from Nashville?”
Later that evening, after listening to the voicemail, he couldn’t believe what passed through his ears. They explained how he’d been drawn for the grand prize and how his hunt would unfold. He would meet his guides and they would explain the management units where the hunt would take place. The location is Tennessee’s Premier Elk Hunting Zone 1, the top spot in the entire state.
The Clinton County resident will also be given a free pair of LaCrosse boots of his choice. As if that alone wasn’t enough, he also recently received a custom-made, carbon fiber, mountain scout rifle, chambered in 6.5 PRC, topped with a Huskemaw scope. That package alone is valued at $8,900. It was provided by Best of the West TV series.
BOTW also has given him the opportunity to have the hunt filmed for an upcoming episode that will be aired nationwide.
To say he beat the odds winning a trip of this magnitude is an understatement when considering 56,000 tickets were sold for this year’s elk hunt raffle.
“How does someone like me get this kind of opportunity,” Freidline said humbly, “I still can’t believe it.”
To make the hunt sentimental, Freidline gets to take one person along as an observer. “I had to ask Brett, because he’s the one that actually got me started going to Tennessee.”
His trip will begin in a few weeks and he can’t remain more thankful.
“I feel undeserving to win this kind of a hunt package,” he added. “I can’t thank the TWRF and Best of the West enough.”
But, as most of us know, what goes around usually comes back around. This is just physical proof when an individual continues to support worthwhile causes, one way or another good fortune will soon follow.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Kyle Hobbs and Mike Nolder swept Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tournament, held on Mississinewa Reservoir. They took first place with three largemouth bass weighing 4 pounds, 15 ounces and also received the contest’s “big fish” honor with a largemouth bass topping out at 2 pounds.
Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder grabbed second with two fish totaling 3 pounds. Larrell Norris rounded out third with one fish tipping the scales at 1 pound, 13 ounces.
