Ah, it’s summertime! Fresh air, kids playing and families picnicking. Often times joining them are flocks of Canada geese, eating, loafing and leaving droppings along walk paths, parks and playing areas.
Large numbers of Canada geese have become all too common in many urban areas across the United States. It’s easy to see where these birds congregate and even easier to see why the well-known saying referring to excrement and geese originated. Unfortunately, where there are droppings there are of course complaints.
As a child growing up in Indiana, Canada geese were seldom seen. But over the past several decades they have become a common occurrence. Once reduced through unregulated hunting and habitat loss, Canada geese have made a remarkable rebound to the point where they have, in some cases, become a nuisance. This is especially true of resident birds that remain in urban areas year round. But don’t blame the birds. We created it.
Canada geese are a valuable natural resource that provide recreation to bird watchers, hunters and the public. The beautiful site of the distinctive V formation of migrating birds soaring high overhead is a sure sign of changing seasons. But in recent years large flocks of resident geese have become year round inhabitants of our parks, waterways, golf courses, school yards and residential areas.
It may be surprising to some that geese do not hatch knowing when, where and how to migrate. They learn from their parents and flock. Hatchlings born to resident geese have no knowledge of flying north to Arctic breeding grounds in the spring then south to warmer climates during the winter. Instead, they hang around parks, golf courses and urban areas throughout the year.
Why do these birds love these types of areas so well? Geese are grazers. Our well cut grass provides an ultimate free buffet, not mentioning the people who take it upon themselves to regularly feed them. Geese also need to feel safe as they fill their stomachs and these open areas provide them with adequate sight lines to see predators coming. When threatened they want easy access to water. In essence, parks, apartment complexes and golf courses provide food and safety, everything geese need so they settle in and raise families.
Early attempts to deal with geese involved a “trap and transfer” technique. These birds were trapped then trucked off somewhere else. Although some of the young geese often settled in to their new location, many adults simply flew back to start the whole process again. In some cases, birds beat the truck back.
Another technique involved harassment where resident birds were forced to leave park areas. This involved loud noisemakers, lasers lights, and dogs. The idea was to force geese to nest somewhere else. Geese are extremely loyal to nest sites returning year after year to the same spot. If you force them to abandon their nest they will simply build another nearby. This was also met with limited success as the birds simply moved to nest in adjoining residential areas only to return to parks and golf courses.
Have you ever wondered why you see so many geese, especially during the months of June and July? Goslings cannot fly until fall and parent birds will not readily abandon them. Also, during the middle of summer, adult geese molt, dropping their primary flight feathers to grow new ones. During the molt, adult birds cannot fly either. All this takes place during the busiest outdoor time of year, summer.
Wildlife biologists have tried many things to rid problem areas of geese, which can be divided into three categories. First you can limit the growth of flocks by preventing hatching. This is done by treating eggs early in development. This can work unfortunately all geese do not nest in the same general area and finding nests can at time be difficult especially when spread among urban areas. Second is harassment with loud noisemakers, geese distress calls and dogs that simulate predators. Third is to completely change the habitat replacing grass with alternative plantings or treating grass with a chemical repellent. Besides being very expensive, these types of deterrents encounter limited success especially in large areas, which contain a linear waterway like a creek or river.
Although limited to rural areas only, another measure to help reduce population numbers is the institution of our early goose hunting season. Each year our Department of Natural Resources expands this season which targets resident birds as opposed to the later season which is aimed primarily at migratory flocks.
Let’s face it, Canada geese are thriving and it’s because of man’s involvement. Some level of tolerance for many of our state’s natural residents, including Canada geese, should be expected.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Bart Grider and Shawn Burton left winners after Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with five largemouth bass totaling 11.65 pounds. Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger brought in second place with five fish weighing 11.10 pounds. A fish tipping the scales at 3.77 pounds also earned them the tourney’s “big bass” award. Aaron Brewer rounded out third place with five fish dropping the scales at 10.64 pounds.
Members of the Kokomo Bass Anglers recently conducted a two-day tournament on Michigan’s Grand River. Sam Taskey swept day one, taking first place and “big bass” honors with five fish weighing 14 pounds, 3 ounces. His largest weighed in at 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Second place went to Wayne Eades with five fish weighing 12 pounds, 12 ounces. Chance Taskey claimed third place with five fish totaling 11 pounds, 12 ounces.
On the second day, it was Dave Pross taking first and “big bass” honors with five largemouth weighing 12 pounds, 12 ounces, with his largest topping out at 3 pounds. Second place ended in a tie between Sam Taskey and Max Kelly. Both anglers carried five fish to the scales weighing 11 pounds, 9 ounces. The club’s next tournament will take place on Lake Waveland.
