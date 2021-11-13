For Bob Allen, deer hunting has been a way of life and no one can argue his success.
Over the past 15 years, he has collected at least two does and one buck during the archery and firearms seasons. What makes this feat so interesting is that he does not utilize one of deer hunting’s most common pieces of equipment — tree stands. Nor will he.
“Sitting in a tree is for the birds,” he says with a laugh.
Allen, who is deathly afraid of heights, also suffers with occasional bouts of vertigo, where he says feels like the whole world is spinning around him. This is why Allen uses one of many manufactured ground blinds
Granted, tree stands give hunters an edge when it comes to visibility, but they may not be for everybody.
“I don’t feel like I’m at a disadvantage using a ground blind either,” explained Allen, “and besides they are much safer. Each year you hear of hunters falling from their tree stands resulting in death or severe injury. But I have yet to hear of someone falling from their ground blind,” he said with a smile.
These enclosures offer advantages tree stands don’t. They are easily maneuverable and can be set up in a matter of seconds. If you want to change locations, no problem. Their light weight makes them more versatile than tree stands. Few blinds weigh more than 15 pounds.
Hunt deer long enough and it will definitely happen. You discover an area loaded with deer sign, but there are no trees suitable to hang an elevated stand. Many times hunters have to hunt trees before they can deer. An average 6-year-old could solve this problem. Build a fort of sticks and leaves and wait for the deer to pass by. Instead of going through the effort, here is where a manufactured ground blind works perfect.
Each season more and more hunters turn to the ease and effectiveness portable blinds provide. They come in an array of shapes, sizes and models, designed to overcome the various problems associated with hunting at ground level.
These small, portable huts come totally camouflaged in a variety of patterns. They can also be brushed-in using native vegetation common to the specific area you are hunting rendering them nearly invisible.
An obvious and major advantage to ground blinds if that they protect the hunter from wind, rain and snow. There’s also enough ventilation to make them safe for use with small heaters. A hunter who remains comfortable will undoubtedly remain in the woods longer increasing their odds.
Ground blinds run the gamut in price range starting at $60 up to $400 and come with different amenities. Some are big enough to accommodate three hunters, including one who may like to nap, while others are roomy enough for a single hunter. Some companies manufacture blinds incorporating a dark carbon lining providing scent control and reducing your silhouette making it even harder for a deer to detect you.
Remember that in Indiana an occupied ground blind must have at least 144 square inches of hunter orange visible on each side while deer hunting in any season in which the hunter is required to wear hunter orange.
So if you are someone who has remained at home during our glorious fall deer hunting seasons because you think sitting in a tree is for the birds, check out a ground blind and hunt in relative safety and comfort.
FARMERS AND HUNTERS FEEDING THE HUNGRY
Beginning today, more people will take to the woods than any time of the year as the door swings open to this year’s regular firearms deer hunting season.
As hunters we are fortunate to be able to take in the rich tradition. But many are not as lucky. If you would like to share your harvest with those who need and appreciate it consider a small donation. If you encounter success and would like to donate your deer you can take it to Frank Simpson’s Deer Processing in Young America at no cost.
“All venison is shared among the needy in Howard, Carroll and Cass counties,” said FHFH sponsor Ken Worman. “We donate to Rescue Missions and any non-profit group interested in receiving organic meat,” he added.
Worman can be reached at 574-601-9595
BASS ANGLERS
The Kokomo Bass Anglers recently completed the group’s end-of-the-year awards banquet. Congratulations are in order for Chance Taskey as he received the club’s angler of the year, after amassing the most points during the regular fishing season. He also took home the trophy for catching the summer’s biggest fish. Taskey hooked his award winning largemouth, weighing just under 5 pounds while taking part in a night tournament on the Barbee Chain of Lakes.
Dean Caldwell was awarded the co-angler of the year while Jim Lorts was crowned the classic champion.
