I’ll have to admit. When it comes to outdoor equipment, I’m a gear hound.
The cost of some of my equipment can have some people shaking their head, me included. But there are some items reasonably priced, that are indispensable. Not just for most outdoor pursuits but for life in general.
It was several hours before daylight last Saturday when I left home with boat in tow. Several miles from the house I realized I forgot my headlamp. I went back to get it. “Do you really need it?” my wife asked. “Absolutely,” I said, before making a U-turn. Although most phones have self-contained lights, they are not a suitable. Do you remember as a youngster holding a flashlight for your dad? Then you know what I’m talking about.
Although a hand-held flashlight can serve as a substitute, in many cases it is not recommended because our hands need to be free. Most flashlights are inferior in terms of stability, fit or weather resistance. You can also save the charge in your mobile phone light so you have plenty of power for your cellular device in cases of emergency or other needs.
Through the years, a small headlamp has evolved into one of my most important items. One goes with me everywhere (unless I happen to forget it).
There is one universal truth to outdoor excursions of almost every type. Most of them either should or will take place at night or well before the crack of dawn. Hunters and anglers are used to both scenarios. That is why a headlamp is one of the most crucial piece of gear you can carry. When lowlight conditions or darkness envelopes the landscape these little lights are crucial for safety, efficiency and overall enjoyment of whatever you are undertaking.
Although I am referring to outdoor pursuits, these little lights have their purpose in everyday life in general whether hiking, cycling, changing a flat tire to unforeseen home emergencies.
Conceptually, headlamps are simple. There are hundreds of variations, but basically they are nothing more than an adjustable elastic strap that fits around your head with a small light attached. They run in cost from just a few dollars to more than you’d want to spend. It can be easy to get lost in today’s broad offerings with all the different features, modes, fits and type of bulbs. But in most cases, an inexpensive light will do everything you need.
If you do not own a headlamp, do yourself a favor and get one. Although you will not use them every day, when you do need it you’ll be glad you have one. They also make great gifts giving the recipient a great way to enjoy nighttime or low-light activities while providing a measure of safety.
There are two important things to consider when purchasing a headlamp. If it is not rechargeable make sure to keep an extra set of batteries with them. Second is always keep them in the exact same spot so when the time arrives you will know precisely where it is.
BENEFIT TOURNEY
Throughout the years, Adams Auto Group and Mobility has sponsored a bass tournament benefitting children who take part in the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing clinic. This year’s 38th annual event is set for July.
This year was no different for the local business. The additional funding is used for the purchase of fishing equipment and safety related items for the children.
Even with the impending threat of severe weather a large group of our areas best anglers came together to take part in it.
At the conclusion of the weigh in Chance Taskey and Erik Kinney won the event with five largemouth bass totaling 11.54 pounds. Ethan Miller and Adam Blankenberger reeled in second with five fish weighing 11.08 pounds. Third place went to Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore with five bass totaling 10.05 pounds. Aaron Brewer took home the tourney’s trophy for biggest bass with a largemouth tipping the scales at 3.62 pounds.
OTHER RESULTS
• Lake Maxinkuckee was the location of the latest tourney conducted by members of the City of Firsts Bassmasters. Brad Martin and Brandon LoCoco won first place with five fish totaling 10 pounds three ounces. A 2-pound, 10-ounce fish also gave them the tourney’s “biggest bass” award. Tyler Peters and Nick Teeters brought in second with five fish weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third place went to Arnold Payne and Chris Bledsoe with five fish dropping the scales at 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
• Matt Cottrell and Truman Elkins won Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with five largemouth bass weighing 10.25 pounds. Aaron Brewer grabbed second with three fish totaling 7.10 pounds. Aaron Hochstedler and John Pridemore rounded out third with four bass tipping the scales at 6.93 pounds. The father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel brought in the biggest fish with a largemouth topping out at 3.71 pounds.
• Wayne Eades and Jerry Pickett swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney with five bass weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. A 1-pound, 15-ounce bass also earned the the tourney’s “big bass” trophy. Keith Milburn brought in second place with one fish weighing 1 pound, 10 ounces.
