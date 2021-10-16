They go by names like mud puppy and snot otter. My first encounter took place back in my school days while wade-fishing the Eel River. They used to be common throughout Indiana, but not anymore. In fact, the only place you are likely to encounter one is in the Blue River, located in extreme south-central Indiana hill country.
Over the past several decades, Indiana’s hellbender population has experienced a drastic decline. But groups like Purdue University, IDNR and the Nature Conservancy are trying to show them some love, at least in the Blue River.
Hellbenders are one of our state’s rarest amphibians. Despite their name they are not hell raisers or dangerous but a harmless salamander.
“Their nickname snot otter is pretty accurate,” says Purdue biologist Emily McCallen. “They generate a lot of slime when threatened or handled. It almost feels like they have been dipped in a jar of Crisco.”
Some believe they are venomous and killed when caught by hook and line. With a life span reaching 30 years, they can grow large, stretching 16 inches weighing up to 3 pounds. They reside under rocks, coming out at night to feed on a diet of crayfish.
Earlier this summer Purdue University and other conservation groups released 65 juvenile hellbenders into the Blue River. Under a laboratory setting, they were reared from eggs collected during previous nesting seasons. The release is part of a long-term, multi-agency collaboration to restore the state endangered salamander. Additional releases are also planned for next summer. Some of the amphibians were fitted with radio transmitters and are being tracked as part of a study to assess how captive rearing affect their survival after release.
With a face only a mother could love, these large salamanders serve an important function. They are considered a vital “indicator species” of overall stream health and water quality. They are the “canary in the coal mine” as far as our flowing waters go. Because of chemical runoff, siltation and sedimentation their range is now located only in the Blue River.
As a large but secretive amphibian, the adult hellbender’s main threat is people. An angler using live bait may accidentally hook one. Then there are those who capture hellbenders to keep as pets or sell to the pet industry. Taking this endangered species away from its natural habitat, for any reason, is illegal and detrimental to Indiana’s limited population
Hellbenders breathe through their skin and rely on cool, well-oxygenated, flowing water. Another nickname, “lasagna sides,” refers to the extra folds of skin they have to increase the surface area of their body for breathing. Dams are another detriment stopping swift water flow, resulting in warmer temperatures and lower oxygen levels.
So why try to save something few know about? Congress answered this question in the preamble to the Endangered Species Act of 1973, recognizing that endangered and threatened species of wildlife and plants “are of esthetic, ecological, educational, historical, recreational, and scientific value to the Nation and its people.” In this statement, Congress summarized convincing arguments made by scientists, conservationists and others who are concerned by the disappearance of unique creatures. Congress further stated its intent that the act should conserve the ecosystems upon which endangered and threatened species depend.
If you are not involved in any type of conservation efforts, you should be. Extinction is forever. I have always believed when fish or wildlife species fail to thrive, man will not be far behind.
Hellbender recovery in Indiana is driven by donations to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund and accomplished through several partnerships with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state wildlife agencies, the Nature Conservancy and a number of Indiana zoos.
BASS ANGLERS
The Kokomo Bass Anglers wrapped up the season with their Classic tournament at Hamlin Lake in Michigan on Oct. 2-3. Jim Lorts came away with first place with a two-day limit of 10 fish totaling 22 pounds for the two days. Sam Taskey reeled in second place and Bob Lawson rounded out third place.
Chance Taskey received Angler of the Year after amassing the most points earned during the regular tournament season. The co-angler (non boater) of the year went to Dean Caldwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.