“You little sucker,” I said, followed by a mild curse as I wiped the drop of blood off the base of my index finger.
I took a different grip on the culprit responsible for my small wound and impaled it on my hook before casting it into a placid pool shaded by a large sycamore tree.
It was a beautiful afternoon and I was hip deep in the Wildcat Creek. Several large rocks were visible in front of me. My bait hit the water softly and moved slowly downstream in the current. Just as it passed around one of those rocks the line tightened. Setting the hook the surface of the pool ruptured as a spunky smallmouth became airborne, trying to shake the critter attached to its jaw, which earlier was attached to my finger.
During the dog days of summer one bait stands alone when it comes to hot weather smallmouth. Forget about picking them up at your local tackle store. These you have to catch on your own, which can be half the fun. The obnoxious looking things are actually the larva of the Dobson fly called hellgrammites. They go by other names like toe-biters and pincher Petes, but smallmouth call them delicious.
With oversized mandibles, hooks on their tail and garish gill tufts studding its abdomen, these creek-loving hellgrammites look like the last thing you would ever want to put in your mouth, unless you’re a smallmouth or walleye. These evil looking and aggressive insects will take bass better than any other live bait or artificial lure during mid-summer.
Through the years many discussions have centered around the almost magical qualities of using “helgies” to catch fish. Several years back area fisherman Steve Kreseen was showing pictures of huge smallmouth his daughter and he had caught from the Wabash River during the hottest time of the year.
“You’ll never guess what we caught them on,” he asked.
He seemed shocked when I mentioned hellgrammites.
“How did you ever guess that?” he questioned.
The answer was simple. They are the best bait any angler can use especially during the months of July and August.
So why don’t more people use them? First, they are hard to come by. There have been a few occasions where I have seen them offered in bait shops, but that has been few and far between and when I have found them they were expensive.
Around Indiana, the best way is to catch them yourself. But that will require a bit of work and maybe a little sweat.
The Dobson fly is an insect which can grow to 3 or 4 inches long. They lay eggs on the underside of leaves overhanging a stream. When the eggs hatch, tiny hellgrammites drop into the water and cling to the underside of rocks, usually in a shallow riffle. For the next several years they spend their time preying on the larvae of other aquatic insects. When they mature they crawl out of the water where they pupate before emerging as an adult Dobson fly.
During the time they spend in the water hellgrammites grow from the size of a small ant to a length of 3 or 4 inches. For an insect, they also develop a nasty disposition. I think they would bite a horse just as quick as another insect.
Uncharacteristic of other types of live bait their skin is hard and stays on a hook well. They live long even while having a hook through them and several fish can be caught on the same hellgrammite.
It’s really not that hard to get a supply of these enticing baits, but does require a small amount of time. First, find a small stream with a decent flow of water. Locate a rifle with plenty of sand, gravel and larger stones on the bottom where the larvae can hide. Place a net or seine several feet downstream then simply begin flipping the rocks over. The larvae will become dislodged and drift into your seine. When alone I use a small seine and plant it in the stream bed then begin dislodging rocks using my feet so I can still hold the net.
A word of caution. When you pick them from your seine (or anytime for that matter) grab them around the collar from behind to avoid being pinched.
Hellgrammites will stay lively for days in a small container lined with damp leaves, moss or grass. Another good material to keep your hard earned bait is crumpled newspaper, which must also be kept damp. Unlike other types of live bait, helgies do not need to be refrigerated.
Toe biters are easy to use as long as you keep them slowly drifting in the current. A number four or six hook and small split shot is all that is needed. Just don’t let them do what they do naturally and that’s grab a rock and hang on. But feel free to do what you do naturally when a big smallmouth hammers your self-earned offering and that’s hang on!
BASSMASTERS
Joe Allen and Raymond Franks came away winners at a recent club tournament held by Kokomo’s City of Firsts Bassmasters. The event took place on Prairie Creek Reservoir, located near Muncie. The winners carried five largemouth to the scales totaling an ounce shy of 9 pounds. Second place went to Calvin Fitch and Dave Parkhurst with three fish weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third place and honors for biggest bass went to Chris Bledsoe and Arnold Payne with two fish weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces with their largest tipping the scales at 3 pounds, 4 ounces.
BASS ANGLERS
The Kokomo Bass Anglers conducted a recent night tournament on Hamilton County’s Morse Reservoir, where only 1 ounce separated the top two finishers. Henry Cavazos took first place with three bass totaling 5 pounds, 3 ounces. His largest, which topped out at 2 pounds, 3 ounces, won honors for biggest bass. Chance Taskey reeled in second place with three fish weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Jim Lorts rounded out third place with three fish weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces.
KOKOMO RESERVOIR
Tyson and Zach Robinson swept Monday’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with two fish weighing 4.72 pounds. They also took home the award for biggest fish with a largemouth tipping the scales at 2.56 pounds. Second place went to Doug Pence and Troy Yundt with two fish weighing in at 3.87 pounds. Wayne Eads and Henry Cavazos rounded out third place with two fish dropping the electronic scales at 2.75 pounds.
DELPHI-DELCO
Fishing solo, Tony Long swept Tuesday’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, staged on Mississinewa Reservoir, with four fish totaling 7 pounds, 1 ounce. A fish tipping the scales at 2 pounds, 2 ounces also earned him the tourney’s trophy for biggest bass. Second place went to Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Jerry Pickett and Terry Roe rounded out third place with one fish topping out at 1 pound, 8 ounces.
